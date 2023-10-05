Hailie Deegan will move up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024

Officials from the team announced the move Thursday in a news conference at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C.

The Ford Performance development driver has agreed to a multi-year contract to drive AM Racing’s No. 15 Ford beginning with the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Deegan will join the Statesville, N.C.-based team following a three-year stint in Trucks, where she currently competes in the No. 15 Ford for ThorSport Racing.

“I am excited about the opportunity to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, starting next year with AM Racing,” said Deegan, a decorated off-road racer, who has competed in ARCA, Trucks and the SRX Series.

“From the start, the team has been nothing but great to work with, and the vision that Wade (Moore, team president) has for the team to accomplish align with my values perfectly. Through the support of Ford and the AM Racing team, I feel that we will achieve great things together in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“I can’t wait to see what the next few years have in store for all of us.”

The two-time Truck series most popular driver made her Xfinity debut during the 2022 season when she piloted the No. 07 Ford for SS GreenLight Racing at Las Vegas where she impressed with a lead lap 13th-place performance after starting 20th. Deegan, 22, also competed in ARCA West in 2018 and 2019, earning three victories.

Deegan, a native of Temecula, Calif., joined Ford Performance as part of its driver development program following the 2019 season and drove in a variety of different disciplines in 2020, including the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the ARCA Menards Series.

“We are excited to see Hailie continuing to advance her career by running full-time with AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director Ford Performance Motorsports.

“Hailie works so hard on and off the track, and AM Racing will surround her with a great team to continue her development. From what we saw from Hailie in her Xfinity Series debut in Las Vegas last year, we look forward to some great results in 2024.”

More details

AM Racing has also renewed its agreement with Roush Yates Engines to continue to provide the legendary Ford horsepower for the No. 15 Ford for the anticipated 33-race schedule next season.

AM Racing also announced Thursday the addition of AirBox, Inc. and VIVA Tequila Seltzer, who will serve as primary sponsors for Deegan throughout her inaugural Xfinity Series season.

“AM Racing is proud to announce the addition of Hailie to the family,” said Moore. “We are excited to provide her with a home where she can grow as a cornerstone of our young program.

“It is an exciting time as we continue to strengthen our relationships within the Ford camp, Airbox, Viva, and our other partners respectively. There is a great deal of work to be done for all of us, but we are grateful and welcome the challenges ahead.”

Deegan’s crew chief and additional sponsors will be announced at a later date.