Previous / Reigning Xfinity champ Austin Cindric has "a lot to fight for"
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

Daniel Hemric to join Kaulig Racing for 2022 Xfinity season

By:

Daniel Hemric will remain a fulltime competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season but will move to another organization.

Hemric, who currently competes in the series at Joe Gibbs Racing, will join Kaulig Racing in 2022, where he will drive its No. 11 Chevrolet.

Justin Haley, who currently drives for the team, is moving up to the Cup Series next year to drive Kaulig’s first fulltime entry in that series.

“The belief that Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have in me to come drive their notable, No. 11 car means the world to me,” said Hemric, 30. “Equally, I believe in their program, their vision, and what they’re building at Kaulig Racing.

“It’s impressive to see how they’ve become an elite, multi-car Xfinity Series program in such a short period of time. I’m just incredibly thankful for the opportunity to drive for them next year, and I’m ready to put in the work to continue building on the team’s success.”

Read Also:

Hemric has made 113 starts in the Xfinity Series, with 39 top-five and 66 top-10 finishes but has yet to earn a victory. He is seeded sixth as the 12-driver series playoffs open Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hemric advanced to the Xfinity Series championship race in both 2017 and 2018 while driving for Richard Childress Racing.

“Daniel is a strong competitor, and we think he will make a great addition to our Xfinity Series program,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing.

“Statistically, Daniel ranks right among the Kaulig Racing cars each week on the race track, so it’s fitting that we bring in someone who will only continue to make us better.”

Kaulig's rise to prominence

Beginning in 2016, Kaulig Racing entered its first, fulltime Xfinity season with the No. 11 team. This season is Kaulig’s first fielding three fulltime teams. All three Kaulig drivers – Haley, A.J. Allmendinger and Jeb Burton – have qualified for the playoffs.

“Kaulig Racing has come a long way in just a few short years, and that’s something I’m truly proud of,” said team owner Matt Kaulig. “This year, we stepped it up by having three, fulltime entries in the Xfinity Series and competing in the Cup Series part-time.

“We blew all expectations out of the water when we won our first Cup race with A.J. Allmendinger, won the regular-season championship in the Xfinity Series, and got all three of our fulltime drivers into the playoffs. We think Daniel is a great pick to help us elevate our program.”

Kaulig said sponsor announcements for Hemric and the No. 11 Chevrolet team will come at a later date.

Reigning Xfinity champ Austin Cindric has "a lot to fight for"

Previous article

Reigning Xfinity champ Austin Cindric has "a lot to fight for"
Daniel Hemric to join Kaulig Racing for 2022 Xfinity season
