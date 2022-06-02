Hendrick Motorsports to run three Xfinity Series races this year

Listen to this article

On Thursday, HMS announced it would enter three Xfinity Series road-course races in 2022 with the No. 17 Chevrolet sponsored by HendrickCars.com

Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson will compete in the July 2 race at Road America, Alex Bowman at the July 30 race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and William Byron at the Aug. 20 race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

“Our drivers are always looking for more opportunities to compete,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “We believe the additional road-course experience on Saturdays will translate well to Sundays (in the Cup Series).

“It will be exciting to see the No. 17 return to the race track for Hendrick Motorsports, and we’ll do everything we can to take it back to Victory Lane.”

The No. 17 car number was last used by HMS by team owner Rick Hendrick’s late son, Ricky, in the Truck Series in 2000 and 2001. The HendrickCars.com paint scheme will be based on the No. 17 truck driven by Ricky Hendrick during the 2001 season.

“It will be special to see the No. 17 back in action for Hendrick Motorsports,” said Rick Hendrick. “It’s a great chance for Kyle, Alex and William to gain more time on the road courses and to do even more with our HendrickCars.com sponsorship.”

In April, JR Motorsports – partly owned by HMS owner Rick Hendrick – announced it would field an Xfinity Series entry – its No. 88 Chevrolet – in five additional races this season utilizing HMS Cup drivers Byron, Chase Elliott and Larson, also with HendrickCars.com backing.

The most recent entry in the Xfinity Series by HMS was with driver Tony Stewart, who won the 2009 series season-opener at Daytona. HMS has 26 wins and one driver’s championship (2003) in the series.