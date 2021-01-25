Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
82 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

JD Motorsports add fourth full-time entry with Ryan Vargas

shares
comments
JD Motorsports add fourth full-time entry with Ryan Vargas
By:

Ryan Vargas has secured a full-time ride for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The 20-year-old will drive the No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro full-time in 2021. He ran a part-time schedule in 2020 with the team, scoring a career-best finish of eighth at Texas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Drive for Diversity member has just 12 NXS starts to his credit, making his series debut in 2019.

“Having the opportunity race the No. 6 Chevy for JD Motorsports full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is an absolute dream come true," Vargas said in a release from the team. "This has been my dream since I was a kid and I have worked towards for the last nine years. I don’t come from a racing family, but they have embraced my dream and allowed me to chase it. I can’t wait to put my hometown of La Mirada, California on the map and make them proud.

"Spending the last two years running part-time opened up the opportunity for me to learn more about the cars and develop great relationships with everyone at JDM. I’m mentally and physically ready for what this season has in store and I’m excited to chase the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.

"Thank you to Johnny Davis, Gary Keller, Bryan Berry and everyone at JD Motorsports for believing in me and allowing me to have the opportunity to race full time at the National level.”

Vargas will be the fourth full-time entry for JDM this year, a first for the organization. He will race alongside teammates Jeffrey Earnhardt, Landon Cassill and Colby Howard.

Read Also:

Related video

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

Previous article

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Ryan Vargas
Teams JD Motorsports
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021

Robert De Niro, John Boyega to star in new Netflix F1 thriller
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Robert De Niro, John Boyega to star in new Netflix F1 thriller

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

Kevin Gundaker injured in motorcycle accident
Stock car Stock car / News

Kevin Gundaker injured in motorcycle accident

S5000 breaks 41-year-old record
Video Inside
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 breaks 41-year-old record

JD Motorsports add fourth full-time entry with Ryan Vargas
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

JD Motorsports add fourth full-time entry with Ryan Vargas

Timothy Peters back full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Timothy Peters back full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series

Top 10 NASCAR Cup drivers of 2017
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Top 10 NASCAR Cup drivers of 2017

Latest news

JD Motorsports add fourth full-time entry with Ryan Vargas
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

JD Motorsports add fourth full-time entry with Ryan Vargas

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

Landon Cassill returns to fulltime NASCAR competition
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Landon Cassill returns to fulltime NASCAR competition

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021

22min
2
Formula 1

Robert De Niro, John Boyega to star in new Netflix F1 thriller

29min
3
Formula 1

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

5h
4
Stock car

Kevin Gundaker injured in motorcycle accident

5
Other open wheel

S5000 breaks 41-year-old record

14h

Latest news

JD Motorsports add fourth full-time entry with Ryan Vargas

JD Motorsports add fourth full-time entry with Ryan Vargas

NASCAR XFINITY
29m
NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

NASCAR Cup
4h
American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

NASCAR Cup
Jan 22, 2021
Landon Cassill returns to fulltime NASCAR competition

Landon Cassill returns to fulltime NASCAR competition

NASCAR XFINITY
Jan 22, 2021
New Xfinity team to debut at Daytona with driver Jade Buford

New Xfinity team to debut at Daytona with driver Jade Buford

NASCAR XFINITY
Jan 19, 2021

Latest videos

Live Fast Motorsports enters NASCAR as a new team for 2021 08:17:13
NASCAR XFINITY
Jan 21, 2021

Live Fast Motorsports enters NASCAR as a new team for 2021

Jeb Burton on joining Kaulig Racing: ‘It’s just a dream come true’ 07:53:20
NASCAR XFINITY
Nov 16, 2020

Jeb Burton on joining Kaulig Racing: ‘It’s just a dream come true’

Cindric takes the title: ‘Why couldn’t we?’ 02:05
NASCAR XFINITY
Nov 8, 2020

Cindric takes the title: ‘Why couldn’t we?’

Harrison Burton on Texas win: ‘Never driven anything harder’ 07:37:55
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 25, 2020

Harrison Burton on Texas win: ‘Never driven anything harder’

Harrison Burton shocks and wins over Gragson at Texas 07:37:53
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 25, 2020

Harrison Burton shocks and wins over Gragson at Texas

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.