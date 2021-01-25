JD Motorsports add fourth full-time entry with Ryan Vargas

The 20-year-old will drive the No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro full-time in 2021. He ran a part-time schedule in 2020 with the team, scoring a career-best finish of eighth at Texas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Drive for Diversity member has just 12 NXS starts to his credit, making his series debut in 2019.

“Having the opportunity race the No. 6 Chevy for JD Motorsports full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is an absolute dream come true," Vargas said in a release from the team. "This has been my dream since I was a kid and I have worked towards for the last nine years. I don’t come from a racing family, but they have embraced my dream and allowed me to chase it. I can’t wait to put my hometown of La Mirada, California on the map and make them proud.

"Spending the last two years running part-time opened up the opportunity for me to learn more about the cars and develop great relationships with everyone at JDM. I’m mentally and physically ready for what this season has in store and I’m excited to chase the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.

"Thank you to Johnny Davis, Gary Keller, Bryan Berry and everyone at JD Motorsports for believing in me and allowing me to have the opportunity to race full time at the National level.”

Vargas will be the fourth full-time entry for JDM this year, a first for the organization. He will race alongside teammates Jeffrey Earnhardt, Landon Cassill and Colby Howard.

Related video