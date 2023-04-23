Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT

Burton was ruled the leader after a four-car wreck on Lap 111 placed the race under its second red flag of the day and sent it to overtime.

Debris on the track sent the race into a second overtime and this time, Burton easily pulled ahead of Sheldon Creed and held him at bay by 0.113 seconds to earn his first win of the 2023 season.

The victory is the first for Jordan Anderson Racing and just the second career win for Burton, whose first win also came at Talladega in 2021.

“The only thing I’m disappointed with is I couldn’t do a burnout because I blew the transmission out of it,” Burton said. “Man, I’m pumped up and out of breath from yelling.

“Man, went through some stuff in the offseason. I’m more focused now than ever and these guys made racing fun again for me. Four our little team, you have no idea how big this is. This is huge. We’re locked in the playoffs.

“I promise you one thing, we’re going to drink a lot of beer tonight.”

Saturday’s race lasted just over three hours and featured two red flags – one for a car that barrel-rolled six times and another that ended up on its hood – and 10 cautions.

Parker Kligerman finished third, Cole Custer was fourth and collected the $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus and Brennan Poole rounded out the top-five.

Custer, Burton, Creed and Kligerman will be eligible for the final $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus of the season next weekend at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all pit with Daniel Hemric first off pit road with a fuel-only stop.

On the restart on Lap 55, Hemric was followed by Derek Kraus, Ryan Truex, John Hunter Nemechek and Sammy Smith.

Austin Hill went to the outside of Hemric on Lap 62 and moved into the lead for the first time in the race.

Sammy Smith got turned off Turn 2 by Brandon Jones and slammed into the inside wall to bring out the fourth caution of the race.

A handful of cars pit under the caution but Hill remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 70.

On Lap 75, Sam Mayer spun in Turn 1 in an incident that also involved Brandon Jones and Riley Herbst which brought out the fifth caution of the race.

Most of the lead-lap cars pit under the caution but Truex remained on the track and inherited the lead.

When the race resumed on Lap 80, Truex was followed by Brett Moffitt and Nemechek. Hill was among those who pit and lined up 22nd.

Nemechek got loose, spun and slammed into the inside wall on Lap 82, which placed the race back under caution.

Several teams decided to pit but Moffitt remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 90.

Ryan Sieg got around Moffitt on Lap 91 to move into the lead for the first time in the race.

Josh Berry spun off the nose of Hill on Lap 94 which placed the race under caution for the seventh time. Ryan Sieg remained in the lead on the restart on Lap 99.

On Lap 101, Mayer got turned and triggered an incident that also collected Kraus, Justin Allgaier and Berry that placed the race back under caution.

The race returned to green with sixs laps to go with Ryan Sieg still out front followed by Moffitt, Hemric, Kligerman and Burton.

Hemric moved up to the lead on Lap 110 but as he tried to block Moffitt on Lap 111, got turned and set off a multi-car chain-reaction wreck that left Hemric’s No. 11 upside down and brought out the second red-flag of the race.

Burton inherited the lead after the wreck. After a long clean-up, the race briefly returned to caution before moving into a two-lap overtime.

On the restart, Burton was followed by Creed, Kligerman, Poole and Kyle Sieg.

NASCAR was forced to throw a caution on the first lap of overtime due to debris from Hill’s No. 21 in Turns 1 and 2, which sent the race into a second overtime.

On the restart, Burton was followed by Creed, Kyle Sieg, Kligerman and Poole.

Stage 2

Burton claimed the Stage 2 win under caution as a hard-hitting wreck erupted on the backstretch with two laps remaining.

Chandler Smith was second, Truex third, Berry fourth and Hill rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, the lead-lap cars all pit with Truex first off pit road. Hill was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 32, Truex led followed by Allgaier and Nemechek.

Moffitt grabbed the lead on Lap 34 but lost it to Allgaier on Lap 36.

On Lap 38, Parker Chase got turned on the backstretch by raus that triggered an accident that also collected Parker Retzlaff and Anthony Alfredo and placed the race under caution.

A handful of cars pit under the caution but Moffitt remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 43. Burton grabbed the lead for the first time on Lap 44.

On Lap 48, Dexter Stacey appeared to get loose and spin off Turn 2 and clipped Blaine Perkins’s car, which got hit by Jade Buford and then got airborne and barrel-rolled down the track six times.

A wheel off Perkins car went bouncing down the track and hit the nose of Kaz Grala’s car. NASCAR immediately red-flagged the race, which lasted nearly 12 minutes and included some track surface repair.

After riding by ambulance to the infield care center, Perkins was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Burton remained out front as the race remained under caution to end the stage.

Stage 1

Allgaier moved into the lead with one lap to go and held off Creed to take the Stage 1 win.

Mayer was third, Burton fourth and Hill rounded out the top five.

Hill started on the pole and led the first lap but Retzlaff quickly powered to the lead on Lap 2. Alfredo got around him to move out front on Lap 3.

On Lap 8, Hemric got a shove into the lead as Alfredo dropped to second and Moffitt moved to third.

Creed moved back out front on Lap 13 and controlled most of the rest of the stage until Allgaier powered to the lead on Lap 22.

Mayer, Custer and Kligerman all had to start the race from the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments to their respective cars.