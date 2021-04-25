Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega
NASCAR XFINITY / Talladega / Interview

Jeb Burton's NASCAR career has been 'a tough road'

By:

For more than nine years, Jeb Burton has toiled away at trying to establish a career as a NASCAR driver.

Jeb Burton, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro LS Tractors celebrates in victory lane
Jeb Burton, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Race winner Jeb Burton, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Jeb Burton, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro LS Tractors and Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Snap-On
Jeb Burton, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro LS Tractors celebrates in victory lane
Jeb Burton, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro LS Tractors, Myatt Snider, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro TaxSlayer
Jeb Burton, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro LS Tractors

Very rarely, though, has he had the opportunity to compete fulltime in a series. Until this season, he had run two full seasons in Trucks (2013 and 2014) and one in Cup (2015) with an underfunded team.

Most of the remainder of the years, Burton scraped together what sponsorship he could to fund as many races he could in the best equipment he could. It was a frustrating and often disappointing experience.

His lone highlight season came in 2013 when he won a race in the Truck Series and finished fifth in the series standings driving for Turner Scott Motorsports.

Read Also:

Burton, 28, admits there were times after that when he thought about quitting but his victory in Sunday’s rain-shortened Xfinity Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway reminded him the journey has been worthwhile.

“It’s been a tough road ever since that Truck win with Turner. We were lights out that year and I didn’t really know what I was doing. I was going to race tracks for the first time, leading laps, winning poles,” he said.

“We should have won a lot more races that year. Ever since then it’s just been really tough to stay in a place and getting a rhythm. It’s been an up-and-down roller coaster career for sure on the sponsorship side.”

 

The pressure to perform likely was compounded by the fact Burton came from a successful racing family. His father, Ward, was a former Daytona 500 winner, while his uncle, Jeff, won 21 Cup races in his career, including the Southern 500 and a pair of victories in the Coca-Cola 600.

Even Jeb’s cousin, Harrison, is off to a strong start to his NASCAR career, with four Xfinity wins, three in ARCA and the 2017 K&N Pro Series East (now ARCA East) championship.

“There were a couple years there when I was running three or four races, couldn’t find the sponsorship, my confidence was low, it was frustrating. Racing can tear you apart,” Jeb said. “I want it so bad. I want to win races for myself and my family.

“I know I can do it.”

This past offseason, Burton got the opportunity to join Kaulig Racing, a relatively new but very successful NASCAR organization that primarily has been fielding teams in the Xfinity Series.

Burton got off to a good start this year with five consecutive top-10 finishes. He then struggled at Atlanta and finished 11th at Martinsville, Va. – a race he thought he might have a shot to win.

But Saturday, Burton and Austin Cindric appeared to have the two fastest cars, as they combined to lead 45 of the 90 laps completed before rain cut short the race in the final stage. Burton was leading when a multi-car wreck put the race under caution on Lap 86 and it would not restart.

“The win definitely wasn’t a fluke. We led a lot of laps and it was a blast to drive,” Burton said. “This is an amazing race team. We needed that win – for all of us.

“Nutrien Ag Solutions took a leap of faith in me and gave me this opportunity and the partners that I built over the years came along with me and helped make this dream happen. I have all the tools at Kaulig Racing to try to win a championship. This win couldn’t have come at a better time.”

 

Saturday’s win all-but ensures Burton will advance to the Xfinity Series playoffs this season with the chance to win a NASCAR title and add to his family’s legacy.

“It just means a lot to me. I’ve put every ounce of energy into trying to make it in this sport,” he said. “It’s been a tough road, but it’s made me a better person and I really appreciate the opportunity that I have now.”

shares
comments

Related video

Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega

Previous article

Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Talladega
Drivers Jeb Burton
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

2
Vintage

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari

41min
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
IndyCar

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta beats Harvey to pole position

20h
5
Formula 1

Is Miami the breakthrough deal that F1 needs in the USA?

7h
Latest news
Jeb Burton's NASCAR career has been 'a tough road'
Video Inside
NSXF

Jeb Burton's NASCAR career has been 'a tough road'

20m
Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega
Video Inside
NSXF

Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega

16h
Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega
Video Inside
NAS

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega

Apr 15, 2021
NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NAS

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Apr 11, 2021
Josh Berry scores first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Martinsville
Video Inside
NSXF

Josh Berry scores first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Martinsville

Apr 11, 2021
Latest videos
Emotions kick in as Jeb Burton gets his first Xfinity Series win 09:05:35
NASCAR XFINITY
16h

Emotions kick in as Jeb Burton gets his first Xfinity Series win

Jeb Burton wins first Xfinity Series race 09:05:36
NASCAR XFINITY
16h

Jeb Burton wins first Xfinity Series race

Dale Jr. ‘couldn’t watch’ the closing laps as Berry went on to win Martinsville 08:58:10
NASCAR XFINITY
Apr 12, 2021

Dale Jr. ‘couldn’t watch’ the closing laps as Berry went on to win Martinsville

Gray Gaulding, Joe Graf Jr. fight after Xfinity Race at Martinsville 08:58:05
NASCAR XFINITY
Apr 11, 2021

Gray Gaulding, Joe Graf Jr. fight after Xfinity Race at Martinsville

‘Unbelievable’: Josh Berry wins one for the short-track racers 08:58:03
NASCAR XFINITY
Apr 11, 2021

‘Unbelievable’: Josh Berry wins one for the short-track racers

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega Talladega
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega

Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck
ARCA / Race report

Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck

Aric Almirola's NASCAR season has gone "miserably wrong"
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Aric Almirola's NASCAR season has gone "miserably wrong"

Trending Today

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari
Vintage Vintage / News

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta beats Harvey to pole position
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Qualifying report

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta beats Harvey to pole position

Is Miami the breakthrough deal that F1 needs in the USA?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Is Miami the breakthrough deal that F1 needs in the USA?

Kawasaki's new bike for 2021 WSBK season breaks cover
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Kawasaki's new bike for 2021 WSBK season breaks cover

Syracuse Nationals report
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Syracuse Nationals report

RACE: Valvoline Runoffs E Production Results
SCCA SCCA / News

RACE: Valvoline Runoffs E Production Results

Latest news

Jeb Burton's NASCAR career has been 'a tough road'
Video Inside
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Jeb Burton's NASCAR career has been 'a tough road'

Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega
Video Inside
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NAS NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.