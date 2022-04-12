Jeffrey Earnhardt to drive RCR NASCAR No. 3 in Talladega Xfinity race

Listen to this article

Jeffrey Earnhardt, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Sr. and nephew of fellow Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive RCR’s famed No. 3 Chevrolet in the April 23 Xfinity Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“It’s great to have an Earnhardt back in one of our cars,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “We think Jeffrey is a talented young driver and I’m confident he will run well at Talladega.”

ForeverLawn, headquartered in Louisville, Ohio and specializing in the manufacturing and installation of premium synthetic grass solutions, will be the primary sponsor of the entry.

Jeffrey Earnhardt, 32, has competed in all three NASCAR national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks – and has been running a partial schedule in Xfinity this season with Sam Hunt Racing. In four starts, his best finish was 13th at Atlanta in March.

This will be Jeffrey Earnhardt’s first career start with RCR.

“What a dream come true,” he said. “The chance to be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for RCR, that my ‘pawpaw’ made famous, has long been a dream of mine and now it’s finally happening.

“I can’t thank ForeverLawn enough for making my dreams come to reality and for being such a big part of my career. I also want to thank Mr. Childress for making this possible. The No. 3 car is cherished by a lot of people, and I know how much it means to him.

“To give me this opportunity is something I’ll never forget.”

Jeffrey Earnhardt, Sam Hunt Racing, ForeverLawn Toyota Supra Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Earnhardt has made 76 starts in Cup, 10 in Trucks and 135 in Xfinity. His best season came in 2019 when he ran five races with Joe Gibbs Racing and finished a career-best third at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Earnhardt Sr. won six of this NASCAR record-tying seven Cup series championships with RCR. Earnhardt Jr. also ran three Xfinity races in his career with RCR, winning the summer Daytona race in 2010.