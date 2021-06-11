John Hunter Nemechek to run some Xfinity races for JGR

JGR announced on Friday that Nemechek would drive its No. 54 Toyota later this fall, beginning with the Sept. 17 race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Nemechek, 24, will also run the Oct. 16 race at Texas and the Nov. 6 event at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6.

“I am very excited about this opportunity,” said Nemechek. “Just like I’ve said all year on the trucks side, I’m here to win races. I have a lot of confidence going into these races that we’re going to have a shot to win every time out.

“Chris (Gayle, crew chief) and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing have shown that they are capable of winning any given week and I expect to do the same.”

Nemechek is running fulltime this season in the Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports and has already amassed three wins, six top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 10 races.

He has made 52 career starts in the Xfinity Series, picking up his only victory in 2018 at Kansas Speedway driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

“We are looking forward to having John Hunter in the car for these races,” said Steve de Souza, JGR’s executive vice president of Xfinity Series and development. “He has shown his ability to excel in whatever he has driven, and he is having a fantastic season in the Truck Series.

“It is significant for our overall program to have drivers with experience in our cars and be able to provide feedback that ultimately helps all four teams continue to improve as we get closer to the playoffs.”

A host of drivers haven taken turns in the No. 54 this season, including Kyle Busch, Ty Dillon, Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr.