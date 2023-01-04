Jordan Anderson Racing adds second NASCAR Xfinity team

Listen to this article

Jeb Burton and Parker Retzlaff have been named as the drivers.

Last season, the team ran the full season with Myatt Snider in the No. 31 Chevrolet. He ended the year 18th in points with one top-five and four top-tens.

Burton, the son of former Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton, has 109 in NASCAR's secondary division with 13 top-fives and 31 top-tens. He will drive the No. 27 car at JAR.

The 30-year-old earned his lone Xfinity victory at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021.

“I’m pumped for the opportunity to join JAR Bommarito Autosport for the 2023 season,” said Burton in a release from the team. “I’ve been watching what JAR Bommarito Autosport has been assembling the last few years, and success is within reach. Jordan and I first had this conversation last summer and to see it come to life is something that I feel will be beneficial for us all as we look to build a long-term relationship here. We have so many great partners that have stood behind me for so long and I hope to be able to deliver them a great season this year with all that we have going on. I’m excited to get the season started at Daytona.”

A big opportunity for Retzlaff

Retzlaff is just 19 years old, but impressed in a handful of Xfinity starts last year. After qualifying sixth in his debut, he earned a top-ten finish in just his second career start a few weeks later. He ran a total of nine races during the 2022 season. He will replace Snider in the No. 31 car for 2023.

“Trusting the process and looking forward on this journey has been such a key element to the growth of our team the last two seasons,” stated Jordan Anderson, President of JAR Bommarito Autosport.

“From where this all started after a rainout at Daytona that sidelined us for several months, having to change up the entire model and structure of how we envisioned our race team, to where we are today – and all the incredible drivers and partners that have gotten us to this point – is truly a blessing and a dream come true. Expanding to two full time Xfinity Series cars was always a goal of ours internally, and seeing it come to life with Parker, Jeb and so many great people behind the scenes, has us all equally excited.”