Previous / Berry takes Las Vegas Xfinity win, advances to Championship 4
NASCAR XFINITY News

Josh Berry to remain with JR Motorsports for 2023 Xfinity season

In an expected move, Josh Berry will remain with JR Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Josh Berry to remain with JR Motorsports for 2023 Xfinity season
Listen to this article

Berry, 31, is currently in his first full-time season at the NXS level. He has five wins over the past two years and just last weekend, locked himself into the Championship 4 with a win at Las Vegas.

Berry has been a part of JR Motorsports for some time, competing with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Late Model team since 2010. He earned 94 wins and three titles in a wildly successful career there.

“JR Motorsports has always been my home as a racer, and I’m proud to return to JRM and the No. 8 team for 2023,” Berry said in a release from the team. “When I came here, it was as a Late Model driver and mechanic, and when I got the opportunity to race full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, it was a dream come true. We’ll race for a series championship next month, and that’s nearly full-circle for me with the team. I can’t thank Dale, Kelley, LW and Mr. Hendrick enough for this opportunity.”

Berry will continue driving the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro. Just last week, it was announced that Justin Allgaier will also remain with the team for 2023 in the No. 7 car. It was also revealed in September that Brandon Jones will replace Noah Gragson as he moves to the Cup Series full-time, driving the No. 9 machine.

“We’ve been lucky to have Josh spend so much of his career with JR Motorsports. He’s been successful at every level for us,” said team owner Dale Jr. “He’s performed well and won races in our cars, and now he’s contending for NASCAR championships. He established our Late Model team as a championship-caliber program and is now contributing to our Xfinity program. And I couldn’t be more proud to have him back at JRM in 2023.”

