All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
NASCAR XFINITY

Josh Berry to run Pocono Xfinity race with AM Racing

With news that AM Racing and Hailie Deegan have parted ways, the team must now find drivers to replace her for the remainder of the year.

Nick DeGroot Jim Utter
Upd:
Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, Overstock.com Ford Mustang

Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, Overstock.com Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano drove the No. 15 AMR Ford Mustang at the Chicago Street Course, finishing eighth in the NASCAR Xfinity race. It was the team's first top-ten of the year.

On Monday, it was announced that the team and Deegan have parted ways. She was supposed to run the entire season with AMR, but said in a statement that "our goals no longer align."

After Logano's impressive showing, another Cup driver from the Ford ranks will drive the No. 15 this weekend. Josh Berry, who is currently competing as a NCS rookie in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, will drive the car at Pocono Raceway. It will be his 96th career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start.

"We are proud of the hard work of our AM Racing team at the Chicago Street Course last weekend,” said AM Racing team president Wade Moore. "We hope to have the opportunity to work with Joey [Logano] again in the future.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with another Ford Performance Cup driver, Josh [Berry], at Pocono Raceway on Saturday afternoon.”

Hailie Deegan, AM Racing, VIVA Tequila Seltzer Ford Mustang

Hailie Deegan, AM Racing, VIVA Tequila Seltzer Ford Mustang

Photo by: Rusty Jones / NKP / Motorsport Images

Berry, who has five wins as a NXS driver, has yet to run any NXS races this year. He earned pole position for the Pocono Xfinity race last year.

“I’m really looking forward to being back in the Xfinity Series,” said Berry, who announced last week he will join Wood Brothers Racing in 2025. “I can’t thank everyone at AM Racing and Viva Tequila Seltzer enough for the opportunity. Pocono is a fun track, and I believe we can go out and have a solid result.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article AM Racing officially parts ways with Hailie Deegan

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Joey Hand: "I am all grins" after battling for Chicago Cup win

Joey Hand: "I am all grins" after battling for Chicago Cup win

NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Joey Hand: "I am all grins" after battling for Chicago Cup win
Van Gisbergen "just got smashed," will finish last after Chicago crash

Van Gisbergen "just got smashed," will finish last after Chicago crash

NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Van Gisbergen "just got smashed," will finish last after Chicago crash
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Former Ferrari F1 technical director Cardile to join Aston Martin in 2025

Former Ferrari F1 technical director Cardile to join Aston Martin in 2025

F1 Formula 1
Former Ferrari F1 technical director Cardile to join Aston Martin in 2025
Acosta: First half of rookie MotoGP season "4.5/10"

Acosta: First half of rookie MotoGP season "4.5/10"

MGP MotoGP
German GP
Acosta: First half of rookie MotoGP season "4.5/10"
Cooling or secret suspension revision? Mystery beneath Mercedes nose vanity panel change

Cooling or secret suspension revision? Mystery beneath Mercedes nose vanity panel change

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Cooling or secret suspension revision? Mystery beneath Mercedes nose vanity panel change
Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second

Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
British GP
Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA