All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
NASCAR XFINITY Charlotte

Josh Bilicki joins Joe Gibbs Racing in multi-race NASCAR Xfinity deal

Josh Bilicki will get the opportunity to drive top-tier equipment later this year, signing a deal to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Josh Bilicki, DGM Racing, Halford Mobile Services Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

JGR has used a variety of drivers in its No. 19 Toyota GR Supra this year. Ryan Truex, Aric Almirola, Ty Gibbs, Taylor Gray have all piloted the car with Truex earning a victory at Dover Motor Speedway.

The team stated that Bilicki will be behind the wheel for multiple races with his first start coming at Portland International Raceway in June.

“Josh [Bilicki] brings a unique skillset to our program that is going to be particularly valuable for us with our road course efforts” said Steve deSouza, Executive Vice President of JGR’s Xfinity Series program. “We’re looking forward to having him in the car as our No. 19 GR Supra continues its owner’s championship campaign.”

Bilicki, 29, has nearly 100 Cup and 100 Xfinity starts, but has never driven equipment at the level of Joe Gibbs Racing. He has two top-tens in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, finishing ninth at Daytona International Speedway in 2022 and eighth at Road America in 2023.

He is a skilled road course racer with years of experience in the SCCA and what is now known as the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

“This is a huge opportunity for me and my partners,” said Bilicki. “I’ve been blessed to race for a lot of teams but given JGR’s reputation in the Xfinity Series, I’m particularly excited to see what we can accomplish in their equipment.”

Bilicki has made six Xfinity Series starts so far this year, all driving the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro for DGM Racing.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Kyle Busch to run Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race with RCR

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Team AmeriVet enters NASCAR's Coke 600 with Ty Dillon

Team AmeriVet enters NASCAR's Coke 600 with Ty Dillon

NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
Team AmeriVet enters NASCAR's Coke 600 with Ty Dillon
Kyle Busch to run Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race with RCR

Kyle Busch to run Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race with RCR

NASCAR XFINITY
Charlotte
Kyle Busch to run Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race with RCR
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Porsche commits to Formula E until 2030

Porsche commits to Formula E until 2030

FE Formula E
Porsche commits to Formula E until 2030
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
F1 abandons rain wheel cover idea after latest test

F1 abandons rain wheel cover idea after latest test

F1 Formula 1
F1 abandons rain wheel cover idea after latest test
2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA