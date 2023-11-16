Josh Williams joins Kaulig Racing for 2024 NASCAR Xfinity season

Williams will drive the No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro. He has 186 starts in the Xfinity Series with eleven top-tens and best points result of 15th.

He spent those years in lower-tier equipment, mostly with Mario Gosselin's DGM Racing team. He gained notoriety earlier this year when he defied NASCAR and parked his car on the start/finish line at Atlanta Motor Speedway, leaving it there.

After being involved in a wreck early in the Xfinity race, he was instructed him to take his car to the garage for “extending the caution" when debris fell off the damaged car.

After arguing the call, Williams pulled down the frontstretch and parked his car at the start/finish line. He then exited the vehicle, waved and walked across the infield while the race continued under caution.

NASCAR ordered Williams, his crew chief Bryan Berry and Gosselin to immediately report to the NASCAR hauler, where they met with series officials after the race. He was later suspended for one race.

At the time Williams said he “wasn’t trying to make a huge scene.”

“I didn’t do it to be spiteful or make a huge scene or cause everyone to stand out here (at the NASCAR hauler) but I just wanted to voice my opinion,” he said after the race. “I felt like it wasn’t right but it’s in the rulebook.”

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images Josh Williams, DGM Racing, Coolray/Alloy Employer Chevrolet Camaro

Kaulig Racing had an opening in its Xfinity program after promoting Daniel Hemric to the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2024 season. Alloy Employer Services, which has backed Williams for several years, will follow him to Kaulig.

“After only an hour in the shop, I already feel like it’s home,” said Williams. “I’ve known a lot of these guys for a long time, and I felt like coming over here would give us a good opportunity to get wins. That’s the goal, Trophy Hunting.”

Added Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing: “Josh Williams has fought tooth and nail for everything in his racing career, and we’re really excited to have him race for us. We love his energy and passion at the track, and we think his personality and drive will fit right in with the Kaulig Racing culture.”

Williams' best NXS result came at Kansas earlier this year, finishing sixth. In 2022, he made three Cup Serie starts with Live Fast Motorsports, finishing as high as 25th.