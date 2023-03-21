Subscribe
Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control

NASCAR on Tuesday suspended Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams as a result of his actions in last weekend’s Atlanta race.

Jim Utter
NASCAR suspended Williams for one race for a violation of Sections 4.3.A; 4.4.B & D; 8.7.6: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct & In-race Violations (disobeying a NASCAR request).

Williams, 29, was involved in a wreck on Lap 27 of 163 in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and placed under NASCAR’s damaged vehicle policy.

On the ensuing restart, debris came off Williams’s No. 92 Chevrolet, which brought out another caution. Race control immediately ordered Williams to take his car to the garage for “extending the caution.”

The violation is found in the series rulebook and is issued at the discretion of the series director (as is the severity of penalty).

After arguing the call, Williams pulled down the frontstretch and parked his car at the start/finish line. He then exited the vehicle, waved and walked across the infield and pit road while the race remained under caution.

NASCAR ordered Williams, his crew chief Bryan Berry and team owner Mario Gosselin to immediately report to the NASCAR hauler, where they met with series officials after the race.

At the time Williams said he “wasn’t trying to make a huge scene.”

“I didn’t do it to be spiteful or make a huge scene or cause everyone to stand out here (at the NASCAR hauler) but I just wanted to voice my opinion,” he said after the race. “I felt like it wasn’t right but it’s in the rulebook.”

Alex Labbe will drive the car this weekend at COTA in his absence. 

Williams released the following statement on social media, reacting to the suspension:

 

Also on Tuesday:

- NASCAR suspended crew chief Gregory Rayl and crew members Matthew Crossman and Travis Armstrong for three Truck Series races for the loss of added ballast from their No. 33 truck during Saturday’s race at Atlanta.

- Crew member Deandre Smith has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for a violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy.

- Owner/driver Cory Roper has been reinstated following a violation of NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.

Josh Williams, DGM Racing, Coolray/Alloy Employer Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams, DGM Racing, Coolray/Alloy Employer Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

