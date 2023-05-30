Justin Allgaier wins tense Xfinity fuel-mileage race at Charlotte

Originally postponed from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning due to rain, only a quarter of the race was completed before NASCAR had to postpone the race yet again.

This time picking up after the Coca-Cola 600, the race finally reached its scheduled distance around 11:30 p.m. EST. on Memorial Day.

With fuel a real concern, several drivers opted to make a late pit-stop. But Allgaier did not, crossing the finish line 7.8 seconds clear of John-Hunter Nemechek and earning JR Motorsports their first win of the 2023 season.

Cole Custer was third with Austin Hill leading the alternate strategy in fourth. Ty Gibbs rounded out the top-five.

He was followed by Parker Retzlaff, Jeb Burton, Carson Hocevar, Brandon Jones, and Sammy Smith in the top-ten.

Stage 1

Gibbs got around Nemechek with two of 45 laps to go and held on to take the Stage 1 win. Allgaier was third, Hemric fourth and Creed was fifth. C. Smith, A. Hill, Berry, Custer, and Herbst rounded out the top-ten.

Allgaier led the first 20 laps until a scheduled competition caution. During the caution, a heavy mist picked up and NASCAR was forced to red flag the race for nearly 27 minutes to dry the track. Allgaier also fell back after some contact on pit road.

Stage 2

During the break between Stages 1 and 2, heavier rain moved in which forced NASCAR to halt the race after 68 laps. Sue to time constraints, the remainder of the race was postponed until after the completion of the Coca-Cola 600. The Xfinity race finally resumed around 9:45 p.m. ET.

After pit stops, the race finally got back underway on Lap 56 with Gibbs leading Nemechek.

Hemric was forced to make an unscheduled pit stop while running third, complaining of a possible loose wheel.

Brett Moffitt ended up in the wall late in the stage, but was able to limp back to pit road without causing a caution.

Gibbs led Nemechek, Allgaier, A. Hill, Creed, C. Smith, Mayer, Jones, Custer, and Hocevar at the end of the stage.

Stage 3

Gibbs gave up all of his track position as the team worked to fix a radio issue inside the car, opting to change the steering wheel. His JGR teammate Nemechek inherited the race lead. During the stage break, Parker Kligerman was forced to go behind the wall with mechanical issues.

Mayer brought out a caution flag after spinning at the exit of Turn 2 with 73 laps to go, slamming the inside wall on the backstretch.

A collision on pit road resulted in significant damage on Creed's car.

On the ensuing restart, Allgaier fought hard on the outside and took the race lead as Nemechek slid up.

Herbst was forced to pit under green after getting into the outside wall with 58 laps to go.

Nemechek and Allgaier went back-and-forth for the race lead with Allgaier passing him for the final time with 33 laps to go.

Austin Hill pitted from third as fuel mileage became a major concern among the race leaders.

Pit road became a very busy place, but Allgaier and Nemechek pushed on. With a heavy save, Allgaier was able to make it to the checkered flag and claim his first win of the 2023 season. He even had enough in the tank for a burnout.