Katherine Legge to make NASCAR return at Road America

Legge, 43, one of nine women to have competed in the Indianapolis 500, will drive SS Greenlight Racing’s No. 07 Chevrolet in four Xfinity races this year with sponsorship from Blast Equality Collab (BEQ), Team Schuler of Compass Real Estate and the Women’s Premier Basketball Association (WPBA).

In addition to Saturday’s race at Road America, Legge will compete on Aug. 12 at the Indy Road Course, Aug. 19 at Watkins Glen, N.Y., and Oct. 7 at the Charlotte Roval.

In May, Legge made history with her Indy 500 qualifying run, turning the fastest single lap and four-lap qualifying average by a female driver in the 107-year history of the prestigious event.

“The Indy 500 made me realize that life and racing careers are too short not to go for it,” she said. “My interest and passion is to continue to break new ground in motorsports. I’ve been proactive over the last year in thinking about what I want to do in my career and how I can accomplish those things.

“I’m so thankful to (team co-owner) Bobby Dotter for the opportunity; and to Wayne Auton, Mike Helton, and Jim France, for welcoming me back to NASCAR, especially at one of my favorite tracks, Road America.”

Legge currently competes fulltime in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series driving the No. 66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 in the GTD class. She has four top-10 finishes this season, including a fourth at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

In 2018, Legge competed in four Xfinity races: at Mid-Ohio, Richmond, Charlotte, and Road America where she had her best finish of 14th.

The springboard to her professional racing career was winning the Toyota Atlantic series season opener in Long Beach in 2005, in her first career start. She also won that season at Edmonton and San Jose, finished third series championship and subsequently moved to Champ Car.