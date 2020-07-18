Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

Busch originally held off Cindric in overtime in Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway to secure his 98th career win but in post-race inspection, his No. 54 Toyota failed the minimum ride height requirements in post-race inspection and was disqualified.

Busch becomes the first winning driver in NASCAR’s three national series in the 2020 season to be disqualified from a race.

Once Cindric’s No. 22 Ford cleared inspection, he was declared the winner, which is now his third consecutive victory in the series after sweeping last weekend’s doubleheader at Kentucky.

Cindric also becomes the ninth different driver to win three or more consecutive races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The most recent driver to do it was Christopher Bell in 2018.

Busch's team does have 24 hours to appeal the decision, if it so chooses.