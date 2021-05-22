Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Tyler Reddick: NASCAR racing at COTA 'is going to be something'
NASCAR XFINITY / COTA Race report

Kyle Busch dominates inaugural Xfinity race at COTA

By:

Kyle Busch snuffed out all the drama while taking a dominating victory in the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race at COTA.

Busch started on the pole, led three times for 35 of the 46 laps and cruised to victory in the Pit Boss 250 by 11.024 seconds over A.J. Allmendinger. No other driver led more than three laps.

 

The win came in Busch’s first series start of the 2021 season and NASCAR’s first trip to the 3.41-second, 20-turn Circuit of the Americas road course.

It’s also Busch’s 98th career victory, which cover 27 different tracks.

While Cup Series practice and the Truck race were run under mostly wet conditions Saturday, the Xfinity race remained dry the entire time.

“I have to give a huge shoutout to all the machine guys, all the CNC guys as well as all the carbon guys for helping me being able to feel comfortable in the car this weekend and being able to come out to run on the road course again,” Busch said.

“To be able come out here today and have such an amazing car. Thank to everybody at the Xfinity Series shop and all of Joe Gibbs Racing. It’s really, really cool to come to a new track and win.

“I’m kicking myself right now because I never won at Montreal – every other road course, I’ve won at. Real proud of the effort.”

Read Also:

Justin Allgaier finished third, Kevin Harvick was fourth and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five.

‘I hope we come back here again. This was a lot of fun,” Allgaier said. “Turn 1 might go down as my favorite corner in NASCAR right now.”

Completing the top-10 were Harrison Burton, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley and Jeb Burton.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, a handful of lead-lap cars pit but Busch remained on the track and inherited the lead.

 

When the race returned to green on Lap 33, Busch was followed by Allgaier, Allmendinger, Harvick and Daniel Hemric.

With 10 laps to go in the stage, Busch held a 2.6-second lead over Allmendinger. Allgaier ran third, Hemric fourth and Jeb Burton fifth.

Hemric was forced to pit under green again with eight laps to go for another repair of his shifter, which got stuck in gear.

With five laps remaining, Busch’s lead over Allmendinger had ballooned to 6.9 seconds while Allgaier remained in third, 8.7 seconds behind the leader.

On Lap 42, Riley Herbst and Myatt Snider for together in Turn 12. Both spun out but both were able to continue on the course without a caution flag.

“He wheel-hopped and wrecked me,” Herbst said over his team radio about Snider. “Control your brake pedal, you goon.”

Stage 2

With several lead-lap cars pitting late, Haley inherited the lead with two laps to go and cruised to the Stage 2 win over Michael Annett.

Jade Buford was third, Austin Dillon fourth and Busch rounded out the top-five.

 

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several drivers who had not pit made their first stop but Allgaier remained on the track and inherited the lead.

When the race returned to green on Lap 18, Allgaier was followed by Harvick, Cindric, Miquel Paludo and Herbst.

Cindric went three-wide and powered around Allgaier and Harvick quickly on the restart to grab the lead for the first time in the race.

On Lap 19, Busch made his way up to second while Allgaier remained in third.

Busch got around Cindric on Lap 20 to reclaim the lead.

Tommy Joe Martins appeared to blow an engine and dropped fluid on the track to bring out a caution on Lap 21. “The motor just exploded,” he said over his team radio.

The race returned to green on Lap 23 with Busch still in the lead.

With three laps remaining in the stage, Busch’s lead had grown to 6.3 seconds over Allgaier while Cindric and Allmendinger and several others decided to pit under green.

Both Busch and Allgaier dropped down pit road just before pit road closed with two laps to go in Stage 2. Haley inherited the lead followed by Annett and Buford.

Stage 1

Allmendinger held off Reddick in a one-lap shootout to take the Stage 1 victory as Noah Gragson went off course and stalled on the track.

Brandon Jones was third, Andy Lally fourth and Jeremy Clements rounded out the top-five.

Kyle Busch started on the pole and took control of the lead early.

Ross Chastain, who started on the front row, was penalized for a track limits violation in Turn 5 and was assessed a pass-thru penalty by NASCAR. However, he took the No. 07 Chevrolet to the garage with a possible broken axle.

With 10 laps to go in the stage, Busch maintained a 1.6-second lead over Allmendinger while Allgaier had made his way to third.

Hemric was forced to pit under green on Lap 8 to have a crew member help repair a broken shifter.

 

With five laps remaining, Busch’s lead over Allmendinger had grown to 3.9 seconds. Allgaier remained third, more than 12 seconds behind the leader.

On Lap 11, both Boris Said and Ryan Ellis ended up stalling out on the track forcing NASCAR to display a full-course caution.

Most of the lead-lap cars elected to pit but Allmendinger remained on the track and inherited the lead. Allgaier was the first off pit road.

When the race returned to green on Lap 14, Allmendinger was followed by Reddick and Lally.

Hemric had to start the race from the rear of the field due to his team changing transmissions.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 54 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 46 2:09'25.143     35
2 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 46 2:09'36.167 11.024 11.024 3
3 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 46 2:09'38.429 13.286 2.262 3
4 5 United States Kevin Harvick Chevrolet 46 2:09'41.336 16.193 2.907  
5 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 46 2:09'43.031 17.888 1.695 2
6 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 46 2:09'44.379 19.236 1.348  
7 17 United States Cole Custer Chevrolet 46 2:09'44.909 19.766 0.530  
8 31 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 46 2:09'51.489 26.346 6.580  
9 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 46 2:09'53.218 28.075 1.729 3
10 10 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 46 2:09'55.156 30.013 1.938  
11 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 46 2:09'59.782 34.639 4.626  
12 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 46 2:10'02.493 37.350 2.711  
13 77 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 46 2:10'04.418 39.275 1.925  
14 91 Preston Pardus Chevrolet 46 2:10'05.379 40.236 0.961  
15 48 United States Jade Buford Chevrolet 46 2:10'08.471 43.328 3.092  
16 98 Riley Herbst Ford 46 2:10'09.112 43.969 0.641  
17 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 46 2:10'14.101 48.958 4.989  
18 23 United States Andy Lally Chevrolet 46 2:10'14.137 48.994 0.036  
19 6 United States Spencer Pumpelly Chevrolet 46 2:10'19.867 54.724 5.730  
20 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 46 2:10'21.045 55.902 1.178  
21 2 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 46 2:10'21.319 56.176 0.274  
22 4 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 46 2:10'24.574 59.431 3.255  
23 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 46 2:10'27.132 1'01.989 2.558  
24 99 United States Ryan Ellis Toyota 46 2:10'28.669 1'03.526 1.537  
25 39 United States Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 46 2:10'36.206 1'11.063 7.537  
26 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 46 2:10'42.055 1'16.912 5.849  
27 52 United States Gray Gaulding Chevrolet 46 2:10'43.560 1'18.417 1.505  
28 15 Colby Howard Chevrolet 46 2:10'58.168 1'33.025 14.608  
29 18 United States Daniel Hemric Toyota 46 2:11'08.330 1'43.187 10.162  
30 07 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 36 2:11'05.829 10 Laps 10 Laps  
31 13 United States Boris Said Toyota 35 2:11'18.277 11 Laps 1 Lap  
32 26 United States Kris Wright Toyota 29 1:26'10.295 17 Laps 6 Laps  
33 66 United States Carl Long Toyota 29 1:34'39.156 17 Laps 8'28.861  
34 8 Miguel Paludo Chevrolet 25 1:15'57.098 21 Laps 4 Laps  
35 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 19 55'55.378 27 Laps 6 Laps  
36 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 13 35'07.371 33 Laps 6 Laps  
About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event COTA
Drivers Kyle Busch
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

