Kyle Busch hangs on for Texas Xfinity win in overtime

Busch led the way at the start of a two-lap overtime and got a big push from Austin Cindric which helped him pull away and he held off Justin Allgaier for the win at Texas Motor Speedway, his 10th victory at the track.

Busch is now two-for-two in the Xfinity Series this season and will try to make it three wins in three starts next weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

Busch has said that if he reaches 100 career wins, he would retire from series competition.

“It feels really good, obviously. Just driving these Toyota Supras for Joe Gibbs Racing … just good stuff,” Busch said. “The guys gave me a great car today.

“Thanks to (Cindric) for helping me out. It seems like you can’t win these things on your own anymore from the front row.

“As close as (Allgaier) was, he was too close. He did a good job with what he had, I was finally able to prevail on one of those restarts, and it was hard to do because his car was really good and we controlled it the rest of the way.”

Cindric finished third, Daniel Hemric was fourth and Brandon Jones rounded out the top-five.

“We were really good to start with, we just struggled to keep up with the track,” Cindric said. “Overall a good race, happy to get a playoff point.”

Completing the top-10 were A.J. Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Brett Moffitt, Justin Haley and Michael Annett.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the leaders pit with Busch first off pit road. He led the way on the restart on Lap 89 but Hemric quickly powered to the lead.

On Lap 90, Gray Gaulding and Tanner Berryhill wrecked off Turn 4 to bring out a caution. Matt Mills and Ronnie Bassett Jr. were also involved in the incident.

When the race returned to green on Lap 98, Hemric led the way followed by Busch, Cindric and Gragson.

Busch powered quickly to the lead on the restart as Allgaier moved into second and Cindric to third.

On Lap 110, Stefan Parsons got loose off Turn 2 and collected Jeffrey Earnhardt, which brought out the sixth caution of the race.

All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Busch first off pit road. He led the way on the restart on Lap 116.

Allgaier got around Busch on Lap 117 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

Colby Howard wrecked off Turn 2 on Lap 121 to bring out the seventh caution of the race. Allgaier remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 127.

Brandon Jones spun off Turn 4 on Lap 134 which brought out another caution, although it did not appear Jones hit anything. The race returned to green on Lap 139 with Allgaier leading Busch.

Busch got around Allgaier off Turn 4 on Lap 140 to reclaim the lead.

On Lap 158, Myatt Snider hit the wall on the backstretch after contact from Berry to bring out the ninth caution of the race.

A handful of cars pit but Busch remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green with five laps to go.

With three laps remaining, Harrison Burton wrecked in Turn 2 to place the race back under caution and send it into overtime.

Busch led on the restart followed by Allgaier, Cindric, Jones and Hemric.

Stage 2

Busch had little trouble holding off Hemric to claim the Stage 2 win.

Cindric finished third, Harrison Burton was fourth and Gragson rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Hemric the first off pit road.

The race returned to green on Lap 48 with Hemric followed by Jones, Busch and Cindric.

Busch went to the inside of Hemric in Turn 3 and reclaimed the lead following the restart.

Jeb Burton spun on the backstretch after contact with Josh Berry and wrecked on Lap 61 to bring out a caution.

Most of the lead-lap cars remained on the track and Busch continued to lead the way on the restart on Lap 67.

Stage 1

Cindric held off Hemric to take the Stage 1 win, his sixth stage victory of the 2021 season.

Busch was third, Jones fourth and Haley rounded out the top-five.

Allmendinger started on the pole and led the first eight laps until Jones got around him for the lead on Lap 9.

NASCAR displayed a competition caution on Lap 22 to allow teams to check tire wear. Just a handful of drivers elected to pit.

When the race returned to green on Lap 26, Jones led the way followed by Busch and Cindric.

Busch went to the inside of Jones off Turn 4 to grab the lead after the restart.

On Lap 29, Cindric went to the inside of Busch and grabbed the lead for the first time in the race.

shares