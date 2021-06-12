Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / John Hunter Nemechek to run some Xfinity races for JGR
NASCAR XFINITY / Texas Race report

Kyle Busch hangs on for Texas Xfinity win in overtime

By:

It didn’t come easy but Kyle Busch claimed his 99th career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Saturday.

Kyle Busch hangs on for Texas Xfinity win in overtime
Race winner Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Twix
Race winner Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Twix
Race winner Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Twix
Race winner Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Twix

Busch led the way at the start of a two-lap overtime and got a big push from Austin Cindric which helped him pull away and he held off Justin Allgaier for the win at Texas Motor Speedway, his 10th victory at the track.

 

Busch is now two-for-two in the Xfinity Series this season and will try to make it three wins in three starts next weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

Busch has said that if he reaches 100 career wins, he would retire from series competition.

“It feels really good, obviously. Just driving these Toyota Supras for Joe Gibbs Racing … just good stuff,” Busch said. “The guys gave me a great car today.

“Thanks to (Cindric) for helping me out. It seems like you can’t win these things on your own anymore from the front row.

“As close as (Allgaier) was, he was too close. He did a good job with what he had, I was finally able to prevail on one of those restarts, and it was hard to do because his car was really good and we controlled it the rest of the way.”

Cindric finished third, Daniel Hemric was fourth and Brandon Jones rounded out the top-five.

“We were really good to start with, we just struggled to keep up with the track,” Cindric said. “Overall a good race, happy to get a playoff point.”

Completing the top-10 were A.J. Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Brett Moffitt, Justin Haley and Michael Annett.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the leaders pit with Busch first off pit road. He led the way on the restart on Lap 89 but Hemric quickly powered to the lead.

On Lap 90, Gray Gaulding and Tanner Berryhill wrecked off Turn 4 to bring out a caution. Matt Mills and Ronnie Bassett Jr. were also involved in the incident.

 

When the race returned to green on Lap 98, Hemric led the way followed by Busch, Cindric and Gragson.

Busch powered quickly to the lead on the restart as Allgaier moved into second and Cindric to third.

On Lap 110, Stefan Parsons got loose off Turn 2 and collected Jeffrey Earnhardt, which brought out the sixth caution of the race.

All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Busch first off pit road. He led the way on the restart on Lap 116.

Allgaier got around Busch on Lap 117 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

Colby Howard wrecked off Turn 2 on Lap 121 to bring out the seventh caution of the race. Allgaier remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 127.

Brandon Jones spun off Turn 4 on Lap 134 which brought out another caution, although it did not appear Jones hit anything. The race returned to green on Lap 139 with Allgaier leading Busch.

Busch got around Allgaier off Turn 4 on Lap 140 to reclaim the lead.

On Lap 158, Myatt Snider hit the wall on the backstretch after contact from Berry to bring out the ninth caution of the race.

A handful of cars pit but Busch remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green with five laps to go.

With three laps remaining, Harrison Burton wrecked in Turn 2 to place the race back under caution and send it into overtime.

 

Busch led on the restart followed by Allgaier, Cindric, Jones and Hemric.

Stage 2

Busch had little trouble holding off Hemric to claim the Stage 2 win.

Cindric finished third, Harrison Burton was fourth and Gragson rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Hemric the first off pit road.

The race returned to green on Lap 48 with Hemric followed by Jones, Busch and Cindric.

Busch went to the inside of Hemric in Turn 3 and reclaimed the lead following the restart.

Jeb Burton spun on the backstretch after contact with Josh Berry and wrecked on Lap 61 to bring out a caution.

 

Most of the lead-lap cars remained on the track and Busch continued to lead the way on the restart on Lap 67.

Stage 1

Cindric held off Hemric to take the Stage 1 win, his sixth stage victory of the 2021 season.

Busch was third, Jones fourth and Haley rounded out the top-five.

Allmendinger started on the pole and led the first eight laps until Jones got around him for the lead on Lap 9.

NASCAR displayed a competition caution on Lap 22 to allow teams to check tire wear. Just a handful of drivers elected to pit.

When the race returned to green on Lap 26, Jones led the way followed by Busch and Cindric.

Busch went to the inside of Jones off Turn 4 to grab the lead after the restart.

On Lap 29, Cindric went to the inside of Busch and grabbed the lead for the first time in the race.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 54 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 171 2:22'48.187     94
2 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 171 2:22'48.620 0.433 0.433 23
3 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 171 2:22'48.839 0.652 0.219 14
4 18 United States Daniel Hemric Toyota 171 2:22'49.452 1.265 0.613 13
5 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 171 2:22'49.610 1.423 0.158 16
6 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 171 2:22'49.615 1.428 0.005 8
7 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 171 2:22'50.228 2.041 0.613  
8 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 171 2:22'50.296 2.109 0.068  
9 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 171 2:22'50.320 2.133 0.024 1
10 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 171 2:22'50.486 2.299 0.166  
11 39 United States Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 171 2:22'50.748 2.561 0.262  
12 98 Riley Herbst Ford 171 2:22'50.754 2.567 0.006  
13 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 171 2:22'50.878 2.691 0.124  
14 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 171 2:22'50.974 2.787 0.096  
15 6 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 171 2:22'51.427 3.240 0.453  
16 48 United States Jade Buford Chevrolet 171 2:22'51.874 3.687 0.447  
17 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 171 2:22'51.980 3.793 0.106  
18 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 171 2:22'52.169 3.982 0.189  
19 8 Josh Berry Chevrolet 171 2:22'52.196 4.009 0.027  
20 66 United States David Starr Toyota 171 2:22'52.510 4.323 0.314  
21 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 171 2:22'52.637 4.450 0.127  
22 90 United States Ronnie Bassett Jr. Chevrolet 171 2:22'52.950 4.763 0.313  
23 26 United States Brandon Gdovic Toyota 171 2:22'53.189 5.002 0.239  
24 4 United States Ryan Vargas Chevrolet 171 2:22'53.383 5.196 0.194  
25 17 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 171 2:22'53.623 5.436 0.240  
26 5 United States Matt Mills Chevrolet 171 2:22'53.675 5.488 0.052  
27 61 Matt Jaskol Toyota 168 2:22'58.750 3 Laps 3 Laps  
28 15 Colby Howard Chevrolet 167 2:22'59.699 4 Laps 1 Lap  
29 78 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 166 2:22'57.712 5 Laps 1 Lap  
30 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 163 2:13'34.965 8 Laps 3 Laps 2
31 07 Joe Jr. Chevrolet 162 2:23'05.931 9 Laps 1 Lap  
32 10 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 159 2:22'57.013 12 Laps 3 Laps  
33 2 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 156 2:05'45.381 15 Laps 3 Laps  
34 31 United States Jordan Anderson Chevrolet 120 2:23'00.172 51 Laps 36 Laps  
35 99 United States Stefan Parsons Toyota 110 1:32'40.956 61 Laps 10 Laps  
36 0 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet 107 1:26'59.186 64 Laps 3 Laps  
37 47 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 100 1:23'12.868 71 Laps 7 Laps  
38 52 United States Gray Gaulding Chevrolet 89 1:09'32.846 82 Laps 11 Laps  
39 23 Tanner Berryhill Chevrolet 88 1:09'32.752 83 Laps 1 Lap  
40 74 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 0 5.664 171 Laps 88 Laps  

shares
comments

Related video

John Hunter Nemechek to run some Xfinity races for JGR

Previous article

John Hunter Nemechek to run some Xfinity races for JGR
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

2
IROC

Exclusive interview with Signore - IROC shuts down

3
IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson scores first win, Power robbed

2h
4
IndyCar

Power blows up at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar

2h
5
IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

23h
Latest news
Kyle Busch hangs on for Texas Xfinity win in overtime
NSXF

Kyle Busch hangs on for Texas Xfinity win in overtime

1h
John Hunter Nemechek to run some Xfinity races for JGR
NSXF

John Hunter Nemechek to run some Xfinity races for JGR

Jun 11, 2021
Allmendinger fights back from penalty, wins Mid-Ohio Xfinity race
Video Inside
NSXF

Allmendinger fights back from penalty, wins Mid-Ohio Xfinity race

Jun 5, 2021
Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'
NAS

Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'

Jun 4, 2021
Ty Gibbs spins then wins Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race
Video Inside
NSXF

Ty Gibbs spins then wins Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race

May 29, 2021
Latest videos
Penalty to P1: AJ Allmendinger wins at Mid-Ohio 01:54
NASCAR XFINITY
Jun 5, 2021

Penalty to P1: AJ Allmendinger wins at Mid-Ohio

AJ Allmendinger fired up after Mid-Ohio win 02:10
NASCAR XFINITY
Jun 5, 2021

AJ Allmendinger fired up after Mid-Ohio win

Ty Gibbs after winning Charlotte: ‘I’ll take it, this is a good day’ 01:18
NASCAR XFINITY
May 29, 2021

Ty Gibbs after winning Charlotte: ‘I’ll take it, this is a good day’

Ty Gibbs wins at Charlotte, earns second Xfinity win of 2021 00:50
NASCAR XFINITY
May 29, 2021

Ty Gibbs wins at Charlotte, earns second Xfinity win of 2021

Briscoe sixth in Xfinity race: ‘Felt like we were gonna for sure be second at the worst’ 00:37
NASCAR XFINITY
May 29, 2021

Briscoe sixth in Xfinity race: ‘Felt like we were gonna for sure be second at the worst’

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race Texas
NASCAR Truck

Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race

John Hunter Nemechek tops Chase Elliott to win Texas Truck race Texas
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck

John Hunter Nemechek tops Chase Elliott to win Texas Truck race

John Hunter Nemechek to run some Xfinity races for JGR Texas
NASCAR XFINITY

John Hunter Nemechek to run some Xfinity races for JGR

Trending Today

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Exclusive interview with Signore - IROC shuts down
IROC IROC

Exclusive interview with Signore - IROC shuts down

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson scores first win, Power robbed
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson scores first win, Power robbed

Power blows up at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Power blows up at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

Tony Stewart purchases Eldora Speedway
Automotive Automotive

Tony Stewart purchases Eldora Speedway

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Winningest female NHRA pro drag racer looks back on her career
NHRA NHRA

Winningest female NHRA pro drag racer looks back on her career

Latest news

Kyle Busch hangs on for Texas Xfinity win in overtime
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch hangs on for Texas Xfinity win in overtime

John Hunter Nemechek to run some Xfinity races for JGR
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

John Hunter Nemechek to run some Xfinity races for JGR

Allmendinger fights back from penalty, wins Mid-Ohio Xfinity race
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger fights back from penalty, wins Mid-Ohio Xfinity race

Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.