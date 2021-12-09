Landon Cassill joins Kaulig Racing for 2022 Xfinity season

Cassill, 31, has more than 500 starts across NASCAR’s three national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks – but has had limited opportunities in top equipment.

That will change in 2022, as Cassill moves to Kaulig and will compete fulltime in the Xfinity Series, driving the No. 10 Chevrolet as a teammate to Daniel Hemric and A.J. Allmendinger.

In the unique sponsorship arrangement, Cassill will be paid fully in a portfolio of cryptocurrencies that includes Bitcoin, the Voyager Token, USD Coin, StormX and Avalanche.

Read Also: Miguel Paludo to run three Xfinity road races for JRM

“Continuing my partnership with Voyager Digital and driving for Kaulig Racing is an incredible opportunity for me,” said Cassill. “I have a world-class partner in Voyager and the best support team in the business with Kaulig Racing.

“I am excited to not only have a shot to win races, but to also bring awareness to crypto and help educate people in a space that I’ve been personally invested in for a number of years.”

In 176 starts in the Xfinity Series, Cassill’s best finish was third in the 2011 season-opener at Daytona. Driving for JD Motorsports in 2021, Cassill’s best performance was a trio of 12th-place finishes.

“We are really excited to bring Landon Cassill onboard for the 2022 season,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Landon has competed in NASCAR’s top series for many years and has brought with him a pivotal partner in Voyager Digital.

“We are looking forward to this partnership with Voyager and think Landon will be a great asset to our Kaulig Racing family.”

In addition to its primary partnership, Voyager is teaming up with the crypto cashback platform StormX to raise awareness and drive cryptocurrency adoption and payment solutions provider, Usio Inc.

StormX and Usio will be featured on the No. 10 Chevy during select races this season. Additionally, the car will sport a redesigned scheme livery featuring the phrase “Crypto for All.”