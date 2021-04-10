Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Practice 1 in
00 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Race in
17 Hours
:
31 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
21 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
64 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson
NASCAR XFINITY / Martinsville / Breaking news

Remainder of Martinsville Xfinity race postponed until Sunday

By:

NASCAR tried desperately to complete Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, but the weather would just not cooperate.

Stefan Parsons, B.J. McLeod Motorsports, Toyota Supra SOKAL Digital
Daniel Hemric, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Poppy Bank
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra AutoByNelson.com
Joe Graf Jr, SS Green Light Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bucked Up Energy
Daniel Hemric, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Poppy Bank
Nascar track drying team works to dry the track

Friday night’s race was halted by rain with 29 of 60 laps remaining in Stage 2 and following nearly a 3-hour delay it was finally called.

The remainder of the race has been postponed until 12:25 p.m. ET Sunday and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.

When the race resumes, Brandon Jones will lead the field followed by Josh Berry, Daniel Hemric, Brett Moffitt and Jeb Burton.

Had Stage 2 been completed, the race would have been considered official.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several lead-lap cars elected to pit with Austin Cindric the first off pit road.

Moffitt was among those who stayed out and inherited the lead. The race returned to green on Lap 68.

On Lap 71, Jones went inside of Moffitt and claimed the lead for the first time in the race.

Berry went to the inside of Jones off Turn 4 and grabbed the lead on Lap 78.

 

Jones got back around Berry on Lap 88 for the lead and two laps later a caution was displayed again for rain. The race was quickly placed under the red flag and cars brought down pit road.

Stage 1

Noah Gragson took the Stage 1 win under caution when Riley Herbst spun in Turn 1 with one lap remaining in the stage, which triggered a multi-car incident.

Cindric ended up second, Justin Haley third, Ty Gibbs fourth and Brandon Brown rounded out the top-five.

Harrison Burton started on the pole and led the first five laps until Jade Buford spun in Turn 1 spun and placed the race under caution.

The race returned to green on Lap 11 with Harrison Burton leading the way and A.J. Allmendinger running second.

Allmendinger developed a flat tire after the start and was forced to make a green-flag stop for new tires.

 

On Lap 26, NASCAR displayed a competition caution to allow teams to check tire wear. Only a handful of cars elected to pit but Moffitt was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

The race returned to green on Lap 33 with Harrison Burton still out front.

On Lap 39, Gragson worked his way around Cindric to move into the second spot behind Harrison Burton who had built a 1.4-second lead.

Stefan Parsons spun off Turn 4 on Lap 42 to bring out another caution. The lead-lap cars remained on the track and the race returned to green on Lap 48.

Jeb Burton and David Starr both had to restart from the rear of the field for failing to choose their restart lane in a timely fashion.

Michael Annett and George Gorham Jr. both spun in Turn 1 on Lap 50 to produce another caution. A handful of lead-lap cars, including Harrison Burton, elected to pit under the caution.

The race returned to green on Lap 56 with Gragson in command.

shares
comments

Related video

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson

Previous article

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Martinsville
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

2
Super GT

Super GT returns to Motorsport.tv for the 2021 season

19h
3
NASCAR Truck

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
NASCAR Cup

Fontana test of Next Gen car includes its first wreck

Latest news
Remainder of Martinsville Xfinity race postponed until Sunday
Video Inside
NSXF

Remainder of Martinsville Xfinity race postponed until Sunday

1h
Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson

Mar 25, 2021
Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race
Video Inside
NSXF

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race

Mar 21, 2021
Justin Allgaier holds off Truex for Atlanta Xfinity win
Video Inside
NSXF

Justin Allgaier holds off Truex for Atlanta Xfinity win

Mar 21, 2021
Austin Cindric takes Phoenix Xfinity win after wild restart
Video Inside
NSXF

Austin Cindric takes Phoenix Xfinity win after wild restart

Mar 14, 2021
Latest videos
Rain delays Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway 08:56:57
NASCAR XFINITY
13m

Rain delays Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway

Riley Herbst spins at Martinsville after contact with Myatt Snider 08:56:58
NASCAR XFINITY
13m

Riley Herbst spins at Martinsville after contact with Myatt Snider

Xfinity Series goes green under the lights at Martinsville 08:56:59
NASCAR XFINITY
14m

Xfinity Series goes green under the lights at Martinsville

Kyle Busch offers advice to Noah Gragson on dealing with extra attention 01:06
NASCAR XFINITY
Mar 25, 2021

Kyle Busch offers advice to Noah Gragson on dealing with extra attention

Exclusive angle of altercation between Gragson, Hemric 08:47:00
NASCAR XFINITY
Mar 21, 2021

Exclusive angle of altercation between Gragson, Hemric

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Keselowski "feels strong and optimistic" a win will come soon
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Keselowski "feels strong and optimistic" a win will come soon

ARCA driver Taylor Gray hospitalized, Truck debut on hold
ARCA / Breaking news

ARCA driver Taylor Gray hospitalized, Truck debut on hold

Darlington Next Gen test shows "the car respects the track"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Darlington Next Gen test shows "the car respects the track"

Trending Today

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Super GT returns to Motorsport.tv for the 2021 season
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT / Motorsport.com news

Super GT returns to Motorsport.tv for the 2021 season

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / News

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Fontana test of Next Gen car includes its first wreck
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Fontana test of Next Gen car includes its first wreck

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

FIA announces 2019 calendars for F2 and F3
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

FIA announces 2019 calendars for F2 and F3

Latest news

Remainder of Martinsville Xfinity race postponed until Sunday
Video Inside
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Remainder of Martinsville Xfinity race postponed until Sunday

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race
Video Inside
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race

Justin Allgaier holds off Truex for Atlanta Xfinity win
Video Inside
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Justin Allgaier holds off Truex for Atlanta Xfinity win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.