Max Papis tests positive for COVID, NASCAR return scratched

Papis, 51, was set to make his first NASCAR start since 2013 in this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis road course.

However, that return will have to wait as he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s always an unfortunate event when another driver has to be taken out of the car. I have a great respect for Max and all that he has done for the motorsport’s world. I will try my best to get the Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) car in the show and compete on Saturday," said team owner Rick Ware

“We were so excited to see the return of Max Papis after our conversation in Nashville last weekend. We knew he would be competitive at the legendary Brickyard with the extensive history he has at the track. I hope Max has a speedy recovery from COVID-19. We were lucky enough to have JJ on hand because he is driving the #51 Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) midget at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Dirt Track event on Monday. We have all the confidence in the world that JJ will be competitive in the Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) Chevrolet this Saturday.”

J.J. Yeley will replace him in the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Camaro.