© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR
By:

NASCAR veteran Mike Wallace has been suspended indefinitely for violating the sport's behavioral policy.

Mike Wallace , JD Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Unkers Therapeutic/Market Scan
Mike Wallace, JD Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Market Scan
Mike Wallace , JD Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Unkers Therapeutic/Market Scan

Wallace, 61, is the brother of NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace.

He most recently competed in three NASCAR Xfinity Series races this year at the Indianapolis Road Course, Road America and the Daytona Road Course.

Wallace has started over 800 races among NASCAR's three national divisions, winning five Truck races and four Xfinity races.

A social media post from Wallace violated this section of NASCAR's behavioral policy:

“Public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

In order to be reinstated, Wallace must first complete sensitivity training.

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Author Nick DeGroot

