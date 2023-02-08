Myatt Snider to run six NASCAR Xfinity races with JGR

Listen to this article

The No. 19 Toyota Supra, which was vacated by Brandon Jones at the end of the 2022 season, will utilize various drivers throughout the year.

Ryan Truex (six races), Joe Graf Jr. (five races), and Connor Mosack (three races) have already been announced. The team has now revealed that Myatt Snider will pilot the car in six races. Tree Top will serve as the primary sponsor.

The ride remains open for 13 races on the schedule. Rookie Sammy Smith will pilot the sister No. 18 car full-time, while John-Hunter Nemechek will do the same behind the wheel of the No. 20 machine.

Snider's first start will be in the season-opener at Daytona Int. Speedway. He will also compete at Portland Raceway, the Charlotte Roval, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

"We’re looking forward to have Myatt on our No. 19 team for six races,” said Steve DeSouza, JGR's Executive Vice President of NXS and Development. “Building out the driver lineup for this car is an opportunity for JGR to help drivers continue to develop in their racing career and we’re looking forward to seeing how Myatt continues to grow.”

Snider, 28, has been full-time in the Xfinity Series for the last three seasons. He earned one victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2021, driving for Richard Childress Racing.

Daytona will be his 100th start in NASCAR's secondary division.

Race winner Myatt Snider, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro TaxSlayer Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

“With six races on our 2023 schedule, I’m looking forward to climbing into the No. 19 TreeTop Toyota GR Supra with Joe Gibbs Racing this year,” Snider said in a release from the team.

“Having worked with JGR as a high schooler and a young racer, it’s an awesome full circle moment to return as a driver to the team that taught me so much about racing itself. It’s good to be reunited with Jason Ratcliff as we have an awesome history working together. With many memories and wins from 2013 and 2014 when I worked on the No. 20 Toyota Camry under Jason’s leadership, the team has always been more of a family relationship to me. I’m glad to be returning to the JGR family and looking forward to continuing to learn and grow as a driver.”