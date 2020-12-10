Myatt Snider to compete for 2021 Xfinity title with RCR

On Thursday, Richard Childress Racing announced it would field Snider in a fulltime ride in the series next season, competing in the No. 2 Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from TaxSlayer.

Snider, 25, ran a partial Xfinity schedule with RCR in 2020 and ran with remaining races on the schedule with RSS Racing. He ended the year with two top-five and six top-10 finishes and was 16th in the series standings.

“I was so thankful last season to run a part-time schedule with RCR, but knowing I’m going to be racing full-time now with a chance to compete for a championship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series means the world to me,” said Snider.

“I can’t thank Richard Childress, everyone at RCR and ECR, my family, and TaxSlayer enough for believing in me. Between the quality of people and resources available to me at RCR and Chevrolet, I will have all the tools I need to succeed.

“I had a lot of success with the No. 2 early in my racing career, so it’s really special to have the opportunity to compete with that number again, especially with all the history it has at RCR.”

Read Also: Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing

Snider’s two best finishes in the 2020 season came with driving for RCR – fifth at Bristol, Tenn., and fourth at Pocono. Andy Street will remain as Snider’s crew chief.

The successful short track racer also has made 35 starts in the Truck Series and has one win and 11 starts in the ARCA Menard Series. He also competed in 2019 in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and finished sixth in the series standings.

“I am so excited and appreciative to have TaxSlayer back on board with us for the 2021 season,” Snider said. “Despite how crazy last season was, we were able to still accomplish some incredible feats together like winning the pole at Daytona and contending for wins throughout the season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together in 2021, starting at Daytona.”