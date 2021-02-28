Myatt Snider snags first Xfinity win in dramatic Homestead race

Tyler Reddick was just 0.085s behind at the finish line. Brandon Jones, Daniel Hemric and Jeb Burton rounded out the top-five.

"Yeah, Hell yes!" Snider said as he crossed the finish line. "Man, I love you guys. Oh hell, never forget your first one.

"I guess I learned my lesson on that first (overtime restart). I spun the wheels and I didn't spin the wheels on the next one and I thought I might have a chance. It's been a rough journey, but we're here with a win and I can't complain."

Asked how nervous he was on the final restart, the Richard Childress Racing driver said: "I knew Tyler had a lot of experience as a Cup driver so I knew it wasn't going to be an easy task beating him. Luckily, we did it. I can't thank everybody enough."

The 26-year-old led just five laps.

Jeb Burton, Austin Cindric, Justin Haley, Brett Moffitt, Ryan Sieg and Jeremy Clements filled out the rest of the top-ten.

At the start of the final stage, Cindric was put three-wide but held on to the position.

With 70 laps to go, Justin Allgaier tried to cut up in front of Riley Herbst exiting Turn 2, but was not clear. The two collided and Allgaier’s race was over. Ty Dillon went to the garage soon after suffering a hole in the radiator.

Cindric remained in control of the race until a caution with 58 laps to go for Colby Howard.

On the ensuing restart, Cindric lost several positions. Jones and A.J. Allmendinger were left to battle for the race lead.

Our Motorsports was one of the few teams who pitted during the most recent caution and charged through the field.

With 36 laps remaining, Moffitt took the race lead. Soon after, Noah Gragson ran him down and moved out front.

As the laps clicked away, Moffitt got into the outside wall and cut down a right rear tire. The race stayed green, but not for long as disaster struck for the race leader.

David Starr cut down a tire and shot up the track. Gragson ran into the back of the No. 13 machine, ending his race.

"What are you going to do, you got dipshits in the way every single week," said Gragson. "It's a shame, we've dominated the last three races including this race and had stuff like this happens."

He continued: "Definitely a bummer. They know who won this race, based off speed the last three times we’ve been here ... There’s only one thing we know how to do and that’s rebound."

He finished 34th.

The incident set up a two-lap shootout in overtime with Myatt Snider sharing the front row with Tyler Reddick.

The race quickly went into double overtime after a half-spin by A.J. Allmendinger. Snider was able to get away much better this time around and held off a last-lap charge from Reddick to capture the checkered flag.

Stage 1

Cindric started the race from pole position and led early on. Gragson and Reddick charged from deep in the field and entered the top-ten within 25 laps. Gragson made it as far as third before the first caution flag of the race.

With 15 laps to go in the stage, Stefan Parsons spun exiting Turn 4.

A handful of cars pitted with Daniel Hemric striking his tire carrier, sending one of the tires flying. The man, Josh Shipplett was taken to the infield care center for evaluation. He also crews for Denny Hamlin in the Cup Series.

Those who pitted for tires charged through the field with Justin Haley moving from 20th to 1st in just over two laps.

His Kaulig Racing teammate A.J. Allmendinger challenged him and was able to get by for the Stage 1 victory. Haley was second, followed by Hemric, H. Burton, J. Burton, Allgaier, B. Jones, Berry, Annett, Gragson.

Cindric was 14th, having stayed out during the Parsons yellow.

Stage 2

Santino Ferrucci’s NASCAR debut went sour during the second stage, forced to pit road after contacting the outside wall. He was then penalized for running over equipment.

With 13 laps to go, there was caution for fluid on the track. During the yellow, Harrison Burton blew up while running seventh, ending his race.

Cindric restarted 22nd, but quickly cut through the field. After some daring passes and one move that put him four-wide, he claimed the Stage 2 victory.

Snider, Gragson, Herbst, B. Jones, Clements, Sieg, Allmendinger, J. Burton and Cassill rounded out the top-ten.