Portland, LOR highlight 2022 NASCAR Xfinity/Truck schedules
The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series schedules have been released, which feature several changes and even new additions.
One of the biggest changes is the addition of Portland International Raceway to the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule.
The 1.964-mile road course hasn't hosted a national level event on the NASCAR calendar since 2000, but will return on June 4th of next year.
Lucas Oil Raceway will be returning to the NASCAR schedule as well with the Truck Series heading there on July 29th, opening the NCWTS playoffs. The short track has been absent from the schedule for the last decade.
The Truck Series will also add two new road courses with Sonoma Raceway and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to both schedules and a short track for the Camping World Trucks while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation.
“Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”
There will be 15 triple-header weekends in 2022, hosting all three national divisions of NASCAR.
2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule
|
Date
|
Race / Track
|
Daytona
|
Saturday, February 26
|
Auto Club
|
Saturday, March 5
|
Las Vegas
|
Saturday, March 12
|
Phoenix
|
Saturday, March 19
|
Atlanta
|
Saturday, March 26
|
COTA
|
Saturday, April 2
|
Richmond
|
Friday, April 8
|
Martinsville
|
Saturday, April 23
|
Talladega
|
Saturday, April 30
|
Dover
|
Saturday, May 7
|
Darlington
|
Saturday, May 21
|
Texas
|
Saturday, May 28
|
Charlotte
|
Saturday, June 4
|
Portland International Raceway
|
Saturday, June 25
|
Nashville Superspeedway
|
Saturday, July 2
|
Road America
|
Saturday, July 9
|
Atlanta
|
Saturday, July 16
|
New Hampshire
|
Saturday, July 23
|
Pocono
|
Indianapolis Road Course
|
Saturday, August 6
|
Michigan
|
Saturday, August 20
|
Watkins Glen
|
Friday, August 26
|
Daytona
|
Saturday, September 3
|
Darlington
|
Saturday, September 10
|
Kansas
|
Friday, September 16
|
Bristol
|
PLAYOFFS BEGIN
|
PLAYOFFS BEGIN
|
Saturday, September 24
|
Texas
|
Saturday, October 1
|
Talladega
|
Saturday, October 8
|
Charlotte Roval
|
Saturday, October 15
|
Las Vegas
|
Saturday, October 22
|
Homestead-Miami
|
Saturday, October 29
|
Martinsville
|
Saturday, November 5
|
Phoenix
2022 NASCAR Truck Series schedule
|
Date
|
Race / Track
|
Friday, February 18
|
Daytona
|
Friday, March 4
|
Las Vegas
|
Saturday, March 19
|
Atlanta
|
Saturday, March 26
|
COTA
|
Thursday, April 7
|
Martinsville
|
Saturday, April 16
|
Bristol Dirt
|
Friday, May 6
|
Darlington
|
Saturday, May 14
|
Kansas
|
Friday, May 20
|
Texas
|
Friday, May 27
|
Charlotte
|
Saturday, June 4
|
World Wide Technology Raceway
|
Saturday, June 11
|
Sonoma
|
Saturday, June 18
|
Knoxville
|
Friday, June 24
|
Nashville Superspeedway
|
Saturday, July 9
|
Mid-Ohio
|
Saturday, July 23
|
Pocono
|
PLAYOFFS BEGIN
|
PLAYOFFS BEGIN
|
Friday, July 29
|
Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis
|
Saturday, August 13
|
Richmond
|
Friday, September 9
|
Kansas
|
Thursday, September 15
|
Bristol
|
Saturday, October 1
|
Talladega
|
Saturday, October 22
|
Homestead-Miami
|
Friday, November 4
|
Phoenix