NASCAR ends Chicago Xfinity race after "unprecedented circumstances"

The 55-lap race on the inaugural 2.2-mile, 12-turn course through the Grant Park area of downtown Chicago was halted after 26 due to severe weather and persistent lightning in the area.

Because the race had not yet become “official” – which is whatever comes first, the halfway distance or the completion of the first two stages – the remainder of the race was postponed until 11 a.m. ET Sunday.

However, the remainder of the race was never able to get back under way due to flooding of areas of the course.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. ET, NASCAR deemed the race official and declared Custer – who was leading when the race was halted on Saturday – the winner.

NASCAR issued the following statement:

“With standing water and flooding a significant issue at the race track and throughout the city, there was no option to return to racing prior to shifting to NASCAR Cup Series race operations. Throughout the entire planning process for the Chicago Street Race, our relationship with the City of Chicago has been strong and among the most valuable assets in reaching this historic weekend.

“In the spirit of that partnership, returning on Monday for the completion of a NASCAR Xfinity Series event two laps short of halfway was an option we chose not to employ. Based on several unprecedented circumstances, NASCAR has made the decision to declare Cole Custer the winner of the race.”

Sunday’s Cup Series race remains on schedule for a 5 p.m. ET start.

Custer, who started on the pole, gained his second victory of the 2023 season and 12th of his career.

John Hunter Nemechek ends up credited with second followed by Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill.

Completing the top-10 were Sammy Smith, Daniel Hemric, Chandler Smith, Parker Kligerman and Kaz Grala.

Custer led the first 15 laps on Saturday to take win in Stage 1, which saw Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks get knocked out of the race early with a blown engine.

Andre Castro locked up his brakes and wrecked in Turn 1 on lap 17 to bring out a caution which set up the first pit stops of the day for about half of the field. Custer remained on the track and in the lead.

On lap 26, NASCAR was forced to bring the race to a halt due to lightning in the area of the track. The race did not resume with five laps remaining in Stage 2.