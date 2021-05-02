Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Jeb Burton's NASCAR career has been 'a tough road'
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

By:

Former NASCAR driver and team owner Eric McClure died Sunday morning according to a statement released by his family.

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
Eric McClure
Eric McClure
Eric McClure
Eric McClure
Eric McClure

McClure, 42, had made nearly 300 starts in what is now known as the Xfinity Series and was the son of former Morgan-McClure Motorsports co-owner Jerry McClure.

“The family of Eric Wayne McClure, former NASCAR driver, announces with great sorrow his passing on Sunday, May 2, 2021,” the family’s statement said.

“They would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this very difficult time.”

McClure made 288 starts in the Xfinity Series and three in the Cup Series. His most recent start came in the Xfinity season opener at Daytona International Speedway in 2016.

His career-best finish was eighth in the 2013 Daytona season opener. He also had one top-10 in four ARCA Menards Series starts.

 

McClure’s racing career took an abrupt turn in early 2012 when he suffered a concussion during an Xfinity Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He missed five races from that incident.

In October of last year, McClure pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Virginia and was sentenced to probation, substance abuse counseling and to undergo a mental health assessment and complete any recommended counseling.

 
 

shares
comments

Related video

Jeb Burton's NASCAR career has been 'a tough road'

Previous article

Jeb Burton's NASCAR career has been 'a tough road'
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Eric McClure
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

47min
2
NASCAR

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered

3
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton passes Verstappen, Bottas to win

3h
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal

2h
5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
NSXF

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

47m
Jeb Burton's NASCAR career has been 'a tough road'
Video Inside
NSXF

Jeb Burton's NASCAR career has been 'a tough road'

Apr 25, 2021
Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega
Video Inside
NSXF

Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega

Apr 24, 2021
Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega
Video Inside
NAS

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega

Apr 15, 2021
NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NAS

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Apr 11, 2021
Latest videos
Emotions kick in as Jeb Burton gets his first Xfinity Series win 09:05:35
NASCAR XFINITY
Apr 24, 2021

Emotions kick in as Jeb Burton gets his first Xfinity Series win

Jeb Burton wins first Xfinity Series race 09:05:36
NASCAR XFINITY
Apr 24, 2021

Jeb Burton wins first Xfinity Series race

Dale Jr. ‘couldn’t watch’ the closing laps as Berry went on to win Martinsville 08:58:10
NASCAR XFINITY
Apr 12, 2021

Dale Jr. ‘couldn’t watch’ the closing laps as Berry went on to win Martinsville

Gray Gaulding, Joe Graf Jr. fight after Xfinity Race at Martinsville 08:58:05
NASCAR XFINITY
Apr 11, 2021

Gray Gaulding, Joe Graf Jr. fight after Xfinity Race at Martinsville

‘Unbelievable’: Josh Berry wins one for the short-track racers 08:58:03
NASCAR XFINITY
Apr 11, 2021

‘Unbelievable’: Josh Berry wins one for the short-track racers

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Kyle Busch uses three-wide pass to snag Kansas Truck win Kansas
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck

Kyle Busch uses three-wide pass to snag Kansas Truck win

Kevin Harvick "scratching and clawing" for every point in 2021
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick "scratching and clawing" for every point in 2021

Erik Jones entered first year with RPM "a little bit blind" Kansas
NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones entered first year with RPM "a little bit blind"

More from
Eric McClure
Austin Cindric to debut with NASCAR K&N team at VIR
NASCAR

Austin Cindric to debut with NASCAR K&N team at VIR

Brian Scott earns first Sprint Cup pole at Talladega
NASCAR Cup

Brian Scott earns first Sprint Cup pole at Talladega

Safety in Formula One and NASCAR - There's always room for improvement
Formula 1

Safety in Formula One and NASCAR - There's always room for improvement

Trending Today

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered
NASCAR NASCAR

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered

Portuguese GP: Hamilton passes Verstappen, Bottas to win
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton passes Verstappen, Bottas to win

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Raikkonen takes blame for Portimao crash with Giovinazzi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen takes blame for Portimao crash with Giovinazzi

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits

Hendrick Motorsports' plane crash takes lives
NASCAR NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports' plane crash takes lives

Latest news

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Jeb Burton's NASCAR career has been 'a tough road'
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Jeb Burton's NASCAR career has been 'a tough road'

Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.