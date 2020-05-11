NASCAR expands field size for upcoming races
With no qualifying, NASCAR has expanded the field size for the Xfinity and Truck Series ahead of the series' return to the track.
The Xfinity and Truck Series, which normally allow 36 and 32 entries respectively, will now allow up to 40 entries in each race with no qualifying sessions in the immediate future.
"This move is critical for the long-term health of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series," said Scott Miller, NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Competition. "There are many new full-time and part-time team owners who have made significant commitments to our sport and secured sponsorship to participate this season. NASCAR wants to enable these teams to fulfill their commitments and grow their businesses without being affected by circumstances out of their control.”
- Maximum of 40 (up four positions from 36)
- Currently 36th finishing position receives one point
- Under expanded field size, 36th to the balance of the field will be awarded one point
- Note: Post entries will not be eligible for the event.
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series
- Maximum of 40 (up eight positions from 32)
- Currently 32nd finishing position receives five points
- Under expanded field size, 32nd to the balance of the field will be awarded five points
- Note: Post entries will not be eligible for the event.
The NASCAR Cup Series field size will remain the same with 40 entrants allowed.
