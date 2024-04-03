Joey Gase penalized by NASCAR for bumper-throwing incident

Gase was handed a $5,000 fine on Tuesday for a violation of Sections 8.8.8K: Crew Member/Servicing Note: A safety violation may be imposed for any action or omission by a competitor or vehicle that creates an unsafe environment or poses a threat to the safety of the Competitors, as determined by NASCAR.

On lap 173 of the 250-lap Xfinity race, Dawson Cram got on the inside of Gase as both entered Turn 1 and spun Gase out. Gase’s No. 35 Chevrolet slammed hard into the wall, doing considerable damage to his car.

With the caution out, Gase got out of his car and ripped off the rear bumper cover, which had been damaged in the accident.

Joey Gase, Joey Gase Motorsports, NCPC Race Against Crime Chevrolet Camaro and Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, Nordic Logistics Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

He then waited for Cram to drive back through Turn 1 and used both hands to toss the bumper cover onto Cram’s car. It landed on the hood and then went up and over the windshield before falling to track.

NASCAR did not immediately penalize Gase – although his car was totaled in the wreck and his race over – nor did officials call Gase to the hauler after the race.

In the 2014 season NASCAR formalized the rule requiring drivers to stay in their vehicles if stopped on the track until told to exit by a NASCAR official. They are required to go to the ambulance as directed by safety personnel.

“At no time should a driver or crew member(s) approach any portion of the racing surface or apron (and) at no time should a driver or crew member(s) approach another moving vehicle,” the rule states.

No formal penalties are assigned to a violation. The issue is considered a “behavioral infraction” handled on a case-by-case basis.

Other minor penalties issued Tuesday included $5,000 fines to three Xfinity crew chiefs – Alex Yontz of the No. 16, Seth Chavka of the No. 19 and Kristoffer Bowen of the No. 26 – each for having one improperly installed lug nut on a tire after the race.