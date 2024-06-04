NASCAR fines Kyle Weatherman $25,000 for Portland incident
NASCAR on Tuesday fined Xfinity Series driver $25,000 for his actions following last weekend’s race at Portland International Raceway.
Weatherman, who competes full-time for DGM Racing in its No. 91 Chevrolet, was penalized in violation of Sections 4.4.B&D in the NASCAR Rule Book, which references the sport’s Code of Conduct.
The penalty report specifically cited “contact with another vehicle on pitroad after the race.”
After the conclusion of Saturday’s race, Weatherman apparently intentionally ran into the No. 39 Ford of driver Ryan Sieg while both were on pitroad. The drivers had made contact on the track in the race.
Sieg finished 14th and Weatherman 25th on the 1.97-mile, 12-turn road course.
Under the rulebook, “intentionally damaging another vehicle on pit road” is can result in the loss of 25 to 50 driver and/or team owner points and/or fines of $25,000 to $50,000.
Weatherman is 22nd in the series standings with one top-10 finishes this season, eighth at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.
Sieg is 11th in the series standings with one top-five and three top-10 finishes, with his best finish a second at Texas Motor Speedway.
