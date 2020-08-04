Top events
NASCAR penalizes Labbe team for violation of no-testing policy
By:
Aug 4, 2020, 10:15 PM

NASCAR levied a hefty fine and points penalty Tuesday to DGM Racing for a violation of the sport’s private testing policy.

Team owner Mario Gosselin was fined $50,000 and penalized 75 owner points for the team’s violation of the testing policy.

Last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR officials halted driver Alex Labbe’s participation in an SCCA event on the Daytona road course after he completed approximately seven laps.

Labbe was listed as driving a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro and photos clearly showed it was one of DGM Racing’s Xfinity Series cars. The 2019 Camaro is the approved model of that car in the Xfinity Series, which is why NASCAR considered its use in the SCCA event a test.

Read Also:

All three of NASCAR’s national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks – will compete in two weeks on the Daytona road course for the first time.

Under NASCAR’s current COVID-19 pandemic scheduling, there is no practice or qualifying planned for any of the races and drivers are allowed to race in just one of the weekend’s events as to not prevent someone from gaining an advantage.

DGM Racing said it plans to appeal the penalty.

Also Tuesday, Cup driver Clint Bowyer’s crew chief, Johnny Klausmeier, was suspended for Saturday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford was found to have two lug nuts not safe and secure following Sunday’s race at New Hampshire. Stewart-Haas Racing’s director of competition, Greg Zipadelli, will fill in for Klausmeier.

Klausmeier is allowed to participate in Sunday’s race at Michigan, the second race of this weekend’s Cup Series doubleheader. He may enter the track once inspection from Saturday’s race is clear.

Read Also:

NASCAR halts Labbe SCCA test after failure to get prior approval

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Alex Labbé
Author Jim Utter

