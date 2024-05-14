All Series
NASCAR XFINITY Darlington

NASCAR suspends three crew members, reinstates another

NASCAR on Tuesday issued a trio of one-race suspensions to a pair of crew members in the Xfinity Series and one Truck Series crew chief.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports, NASCAR Refuel Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Marten Lindley, crew chief of JR Motorsports’ No. 1 Chevrolet driven by Sam Mayer in the Xfinity Series has been fined $10,000 and suspended next week’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The No. 1 car was one of four taken back to NASCAR’s R&D Center in Concord, N.C., for further evaluation following last weekend’s race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

During the car’s inspection, it was discovered the team had failed to follow rulebook procedures to have its chassis re-certified.

In addition to the suspension, the No. 1 and Mayer have each been docked 10 points.

Two Truck Series crew members – Marcus Horton of the No. 88 ThorSport team and Jerick Newsome of the No. 2 Rev Racing team – have both been suspended from this weekend’s race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

Both crew members were found to have unapproved protective clothing or equipment (helmets) last weekend at Darlington.

Also, NASCAR has reinstated Nicholas Covey and he is now eligible to return to all NASCAR activity.

Covey, a jackman on the pit crew for Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Cup team, was indefinitely suspended less than a month ago for a violation of NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.

