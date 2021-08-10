Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ty Gibbs tops road course aces in Xfinity win at the Glen
NASCAR XFINITY / Watkins Glen Breaking news

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines

By:

NASCAR issued several fines on Tuesday and a suspension of an Xfinity Series crew member.

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines

Joseph Keim, car chief of driver Alex Labbe’s No. 36 Chevrolet team, has been suspended from this weekend’s Xfinity Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Keim was suspended as part of a penalty for Labbe’s Chevy losing its rear axle during last Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Labbe retired from the race because of the issue and finished 39th after completing 28 of the 82 scheduled laps.

In addition, NASCAR issued fines to four crew chiefs – two in the Cup Series and two in the Xfinity Series – for improperly installed lug nuts found after Saturday and Sunday’s races.

Cup crew chiefs Ben Beshore (No. 18) and Set Barbour (No. 38) were each fined $10,000. Xfinity crew chiefs Chris Gayle (No. 54) and Jeff Meendering (No. 19) were each fined $5,000.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Ty Gibbs tops road course aces in Xfinity win at the Glen

Previous article

Ty Gibbs tops road course aces in Xfinity win at the Glen
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

3
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

4
IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win

5
SRO America

Robinson Racing enters two Mercedes-AMGs in World Challenge GTS

Latest news
NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines
NSXF

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines

30m
Ty Gibbs tops road course aces in Xfinity win at the Glen
Video Inside
NSXF

Ty Gibbs tops road course aces in Xfinity win at the Glen

Aug 7, 2021
Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen
ARCA

Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen

Aug 7, 2021
NASCAR Xfinity driver Michael Annett cleared to return
Video Inside
NSXF

NASCAR Xfinity driver Michael Annett cleared to return

Aug 4, 2021
Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS
NSXF

Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS

Jul 26, 2021
Latest videos
Nascar Xfinty: Ty Gibbs beats road course aces at Watkins Glen 00:35
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 8, 2021

Nascar Xfinty: Ty Gibbs beats road course aces at Watkins Glen

Ty Gibbs makes a statement, wins at ‘The Glen’ 02:03
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 8, 2021

Ty Gibbs makes a statement, wins at ‘The Glen’

Ty Gibbs holds off road-course aces to win at Watkins Glen 01:28
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 8, 2021

Ty Gibbs holds off road-course aces to win at Watkins Glen

Austin Cindric on Watkins Glen: ‘The expectations are apparently very high’ 00:33
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 8, 2021

Austin Cindric on Watkins Glen: ‘The expectations are apparently very high’

NASCAR XFINITY: Michael Annett cleared to return 00:35
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 5, 2021

NASCAR XFINITY: Michael Annett cleared to return

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Christopher Bell 'frustrated' after run-in with Kyle Larson Watkins Glen
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Christopher Bell 'frustrated' after run-in with Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson tops teammate Elliott for Cup win at the Glen Watkins Glen
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson tops teammate Elliott for Cup win at the Glen

Ty Gibbs tops road course aces in Xfinity win at the Glen Watkins Glen
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Ty Gibbs tops road course aces in Xfinity win at the Glen

Trending Today

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win

Robinson Racing enters two Mercedes-AMGs in World Challenge GTS
SRO America SRO America

Robinson Racing enters two Mercedes-AMGs in World Challenge GTS

Alderman has experienced highs and lows during memorable career
NHRA NHRA

Alderman has experienced highs and lows during memorable career

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Dani Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styria MotoGP crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Dani Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styria MotoGP crash

Latest news

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines

Ty Gibbs tops road course aces in Xfinity win at the Glen
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Ty Gibbs tops road course aces in Xfinity win at the Glen

Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen
ARCA ARCA

Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen

NASCAR Xfinity driver Michael Annett cleared to return
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR Xfinity driver Michael Annett cleared to return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.