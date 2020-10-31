NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 grid set
shares
comments
The eight-driver playoff field was cut in half Saturday at Martinsville Speedway with four drivers remaining to fight for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship next weekend.
Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones and Ryan Sieg have been eliminated from the 2020 playoffs.
Harrison Burton claimed the race win at the Virginia short track.
Here's a look at the four title contenders:
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|2020 Wins
|Best Points Result
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|9
|5th (2019)
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|5
|6th (2019)
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|3rd (2011, 2016, 2017)
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|12th (2019)
Related video
Previous article
2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule released
Next article
Harrison Burton holds off Allgaier for Martinsville Xfinity win
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR XFINITY
|Event
|Martinsville
|Drivers
|Austin Cindric , Chase Briscoe , Harrison Burton , Justin Haley
|Author
|Nick DeGroot
Trending Today
Latest news
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 grid set
shares
comments
Trending
Load audio player