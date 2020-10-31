NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 grid set

Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones and Ryan Sieg have been eliminated from the 2020 playoffs.

Harrison Burton claimed the race win at the Virginia short track.

Here's a look at the four title contenders:

Driver Team Manufacturer 2020 Wins Best Points Result Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 9 5th (2019) Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 5 6th (2019) Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 3 3rd (2011, 2016, 2017) Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 3 12th (2019)

Related video