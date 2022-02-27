Previous / Ryan Truex rejoins JGR for four NASCAR Xfinity races in 2022 Next / Cole Custer wins Fontana NASCAR Xfinity race in triple overtimeNASCAR XFINITY / Fontana Results
NASCAR Xfinity Fontana Results: Custer wins
Cole Custer took victory in a wild NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway.
Making his first NXS start of the 2022 season, Cup Series regular Cole Custer delivered SS Green Light Racing the checkered flag.
Custer now has ten victories in the Xfinity Series, beating Noah Gragon and Trevor Bayne.
The race went into triple overtime and was even halted for over 20 minutes due to cleanup of sand barrels that were struck by Brandon Jones. Check out the full race results here:
|Pos.
|Driver
|1
|Cole Custer
|2
|Noah Gragson
|3
|Trevor Bayne
|4
|Josh Berry
|5
|Anthony Alfredo
|6
|Sam Mayer
|7
|AJ Allmendinger
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|9
|Riley Herbst
|10
|Ryan Sieg
|11
|Brandon Brown
|12
|Daniel Hemric
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|14
|Jeb Burton
|15
|Joe Graf Jr.
|16
|Kyle Weatherman
|17
|Jeremy Clements
|18
|Kyle Sieg
|19
|Brett Moffitt
|20
|Joey Gase
|21
|Josh Williams
|22
|JJ Yeley
|23
|Matt Mills
|24
|Alex Labbe
|25
|Kaz Grala
|26
|Myatt Snider
|27
|Austin Hill
|28
|Mason Massey
|29
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|30
|Stefan Parsons
|31
|Tommy Joe Martins
|32
|Sheldon Creed
|33
|Brandon Jones
|34
|Bayley Currey
|35
|Ryan Vargas
|36
|Jesse Iwuji
|37
|Jade Buford
|38
|Landon Cassill
