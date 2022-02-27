Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR XFINITY / Fontana Results

NASCAR Xfinity Fontana Results: Custer wins

Cole Custer took victory in a wild NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway.

Making his first NXS start of the 2022 season, Cup Series regular Cole Custer delivered SS Green Light Racing the checkered flag.

Custer now has ten victories in the Xfinity Series, beating Noah Gragon and Trevor Bayne.

The race went into triple overtime and was even halted for over 20 minutes due to cleanup of sand barrels that were struck by Brandon Jones. Check out the full race results here:

Pos. Driver
1 Cole Custer
2 Noah Gragson
3 Trevor Bayne
4 Josh Berry
5 Anthony Alfredo
6 Sam Mayer
7 AJ Allmendinger
8 Justin Allgaier
9 Riley Herbst
10 Ryan Sieg
11 Brandon Brown
12 Daniel Hemric
13 Ty Gibbs
14 Jeb Burton
15 Joe Graf Jr.
16 Kyle Weatherman
17 Jeremy Clements
18 Kyle Sieg
19 Brett Moffitt
20 Joey Gase
21 Josh Williams
22 JJ Yeley
23 Matt Mills
24 Alex Labbe
25 Kaz Grala
26 Myatt Snider
27 Austin Hill
28 Mason Massey
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt
30 Stefan Parsons
31 Tommy Joe Martins
32 Sheldon Creed
33 Brandon Jones
34 Bayley Currey
35 Ryan Vargas
36 Jesse Iwuji
37 Jade Buford
38 Landon Cassill

 

