NASCAR Xfinity Richmond results: Gibbs wins

Gibbs earned his sixth career NXS win and his second victory of the 2022 season.

He led 114 laps on his way to the checkered flag, moving his teammate Nemechek out of the way on the final lap to get it.

“You know, I definitely deserve one back,” Gibbs, 19, said. “I deserve that. We were racing for wins and they’re hard to come by so I took it.

“We were fighting tight all day and I just couldn't the bottom (lane). John Hunter was a little faster and we had a great race. I just got in there deep and had to bump him out of the way up the track. We’re short-track racing.

“It’s cool to get our third win so hopefully we can keep it rolling.”

