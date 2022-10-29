NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 grid set
We now know who will fight for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in the finale at Phoenix Raceway, with the playoff field cut in half in the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville Speedway.
Ty Gibbs dumped his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones on the final lap, winning the race and denying Jones a place in the Championship 4.
It was a dramatic end to a chaotic race where A.J. Allmendinger and Justin Allgaier battled hard throughout the event as they fought for the final transfer spot.
In the end, it came down to multiple overtime restarts, and Gibbs taking the checkered flag under a hail of boos after dumping Jones.
Josh Berry - No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (3 wins)
- Best points result: 17th (2021)
Noah Gragson - No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (8 wins)
- Best points result: 3rd (2021)
Ty Gibbs - No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (6 wins)
- Best points result: 13th (2021)
Justin Allgaier - No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (3 wins)
- Best points result: 2nd (2020)
