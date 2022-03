NASCAR Xfinity Series Las Vegas results: Ty Gibbs wins

Listen to this article

Ty Gibbs, 19, now has five NXS victories in his young NASCAR career.

Gibbs joins Austin Hill (Daytona winner) as the only drivers locked into the 2022 playoffs. Cole Custer, a Cup Series regular, won at Auto Club Speedway last weekend.

The race was slowed by 11 cautions, as well has a 41-minute red flag for inclement weather. Noah Gragson led the way in both Stage 1 and Stage 2. Justin Allgaier led the most laps at 62.

