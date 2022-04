NASCAR Xfinity Talladega results: Gragson wins

Listen to this article

Gragon captured his seventh career NXS victory and his second of the 2022 season, leading just seven laps.

The race went well over the scheduled distance, needing three overtime restarts in order to reach the checkered flag.

​Austin Hill led the most laps at 67, but his race ended after contact from Sam Mayer late in the event. Jeffrey Earnhardt, in a one-off start for Richard Childress Racing, charged to the front in the final moments and finished a career-best second.

There were 14 different leaders and 25 lead changes with 10 cautions.