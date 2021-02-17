John Hunter Nemechek to run partial Xfinity schedule

Nemechek, 23, is already running for the Truck Series championship with Kyle Busch Motorsports. He will now add several NXS races to his 2021 schedule He will make his debut with Sam Hunt Racing at Dover in May.

The organization is coming off an impressive showing in the season-opener, scoring a top-ten finish with Brandon Gdovic.

“I’m excited to have John Hunter come back to his roots and drive for our young team in 2021," said the team. "He’s always been a mutual friend of mine, always been extremely friendly, and has always shown that he can maximize his equipment and represent his sponsors. Working with so many rookies this year, his experience and feedback will be invaluable to our program’s growth. I know he can help us just as much as we can help him, and I think it’s cool to see a guy like him so excited about joining our small team with intentions to improve it as a whole. The entire shop is extremely excited about it and I know he’ll be able to help us improve our cars throughout the year.”

Nemechek is already a winner in NASCAR's secondary division, winning once in 2018 before running the entire season in 2019. He placed seventh in the standings that year. In 2020, he competed as a full-time rookie in the Cup Series, finishing as high as eighth before transitioning back to the Truck Series this season.

“I’m so excited for the opportunity to be able to run some races for Sam Hunt," said Nemechek. "It’s awesome to see what he’s done in such a short time, being such a young team owner in the sport. I think my experience and this team can accomplish a lot and I’m excited to see what happens! I can’t thank Sam, Toyota, and all of our partners enough for this opportunity and helping us put this together.”

