Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
94 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
05 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Paludo returns to NASCAR competition with JR Motorsports

shares
comments
Paludo returns to NASCAR competition with JR Motorsports
By:

Six-time Porsche Carrera Cup champion Miguel Paludo will return to NASCAR competition this season for a part-time Xfinity Series schedule.

JR Motorsports on Tuesday announced the 37-year-old native of Brazil would compete in three Xfinity Series road course races this season, driving the organization’s No. 8 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Brandt.

Paludo’s first race will be the Feb. 20 event on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, followed by the May 22 race at Circuit of the Americas and June 5 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“This is an amazing opportunity and it’s hard to put in words how grateful I am,” said Paludo. “Returning to compete in NASCAR has always been one of my top career goals. It has been remarkable to represent Brandt Professional Agriculture in Brazil since 2015 competing and racing for championships in the Porsche Carrera Cup.

“Now get the opportunity to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series along with my teammate Justin Allgaier for Brandt at JR Motorsports for three races is a dream that is coming true. I can’t wait to work with everyone on the No. 8 team and get ready for our first race on the road course at Daytona in a couple of weeks.”

Paludo has 75 previous starts in the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series, with his most recent races in 2013 when he ran fulltime in Trucks for Turner Motorsports. He’s never won a race in NASCAR competition but finished second in Truck race at Pocono in 2013.

“We are thrilled to bring Miguel back to NASCAR racing as he has been instrumental in helping us grow our business in Brazil,” said Rick Brandt, president and CEO of Brandt.

“Overall, this initiative will enable us to entertain select Brazilian customers at some of NASCAR’s most iconic tracks where they’ll see one of their own take on the best in the world. This is going to be exciting.”

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021

Previous article

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Miguel Paludo
Teams JR Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar

Milwaukee report
Stock car Stock car / News

Milwaukee report

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Opinion

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

Chili Bowl: Rico Abreu finds his fire again after racing hiatus
Midget Midget / Interview

Chili Bowl: Rico Abreu finds his fire again after racing hiatus

Tulsa Shootout results 2005-01-01
Kart Kart / News

Tulsa Shootout results 2005-01-01

Latest news

Paludo returns to NASCAR competition with JR Motorsports
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Paludo returns to NASCAR competition with JR Motorsports

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Jeffrey Earnhardt to run full NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Jeffrey Earnhardt to run full NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day

6h
2
WEC

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar

7h
3
Stock car

Milwaukee report

4
NASCAR

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

5
NASCAR XFINITY

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021

Latest news

Paludo returns to NASCAR competition with JR Motorsports
NSXF

Paludo returns to NASCAR competition with JR Motorsports

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021
NSXF

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Jeffrey Earnhardt to run full NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule
NSXF

Jeffrey Earnhardt to run full NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule

NASCAR releases starting times for the 2021 season
NAS

NASCAR releases starting times for the 2021 season

Latest videos

Jeb Burton on joining Kaulig Racing: ‘It’s just a dream come true’ 07:53:20
NASCAR XFINITY
Nov 16, 2020

Jeb Burton on joining Kaulig Racing: ‘It’s just a dream come true’

Cindric takes the title: ‘Why couldn’t we?’ 02:05
NASCAR XFINITY
Nov 8, 2020

Cindric takes the title: ‘Why couldn’t we?’

Harrison Burton on Texas win: ‘Never driven anything harder’ 07:37:55
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 25, 2020

Harrison Burton on Texas win: ‘Never driven anything harder’

Harrison Burton shocks and wins over Gragson at Texas 07:37:53
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 25, 2020

Harrison Burton shocks and wins over Gragson at Texas

Alfredo involved in incident during final stage at Kansas 00:18
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 18, 2020

Alfredo involved in incident during final stage at Kansas

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.