Dover Xfinity qualifying cancelled due to rain; Kligerman on pole

In fact, Spire Motorsports preemptively withdrew from the race knowing they would not make the field if qualifying was rained out. They were set to enter the No. 77 Chevrolet with Carson Hocevar behind the wheel.

The only DNQ was Dawson Cram in the No. 74 CHK Racing Chevrolet.

The field will be set by lowest to highest metric scorse, which is determined by a combination of previous race finish, fastest lap rank, and position in the driver/owner points.

That will put Parker Kligerman on pole, who will lead the field to the green flag in an Xfinity race for the first time since 2009. Cole Custer will start alongside him on the front row.

Sheldon Creed is third on the grid, followed by Talladega winner Jeb Burton in fourth and Parker Retzlaff in fifth.

Austin Hill, Josh Williams, Brandon Jones, Brennan Poole, and Chandler Smith round out the top-ten.