Remainder of Charlotte Xfinity race postponed again

The 300-mile race, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, had already been postponed until 11 a.m. ET Monday. The conclusion of the race has now been moved to immediately following Monday's Coca-Cola 600, which is slated to begin at 3 p.m. ET. The Xfinity race will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2.

Monday's race got under way about on time but was red-flagged for heavy mist during a scheduled competition caution on Lap 20 of 200.

Following the first delay, John Hunter Nemechek powered to the lead but was passed by Ty Gibbs with two laps to go as Gibbs grabbed the Stage 1 win.

While under the scheduled break between Stages 1 and 2, the rain picked up again and was finally halted with no time remaining to complete it before the start of the rescheduled 600.

Justin Allgaier is third in the lineup, Daniel Hemric fourth and Sheldon Creed is fifth.