Riley Herbst is now "a different person" and has more NASCAR options

Herbst is only 25 years old but has spent almost five full-time seasons in the Xfinity Series with a couple of its top teams but until recently no victories.

Now with Stewart-Haas Racing, Herbst broke into Victory Lane for the first-time last season with a win at his home track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which was an important milestone.

Although SHR was hit by news a couple months ago of its closure at the end of the year, Herbst and his No. 98 Ford team have been enjoying one of its most consistent seasons but lacked a win that would lock him in the playoffs.

That changed just before the Olympic break with a dramatic last-lap pass to victory July 20 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in NASCAR’s return to the 2.5-mile oval track.

Aric Almirola, Joe Gibbs Racing, He Gets Us Toyota Supra, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Haas Automation Ford Mustang and Riley Herbst, Stewart-Haas Racing, Monster Energy Ford Mustang Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

“This is Indianapolis. This is the most famous race track in the world and it is an honor just to walk in this place, let alone win,” Herbst said. “We had speed all year and I felt like we could win but I just messed up on the restarts a little bit. It was a good fight.

“I am proud of these guys and everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing. Obviously, the news of us shutting down, these guys could have given up on me, gone to different teams, but they stuck behind me.”

Herbst is now guaranteed a shot to compete for the 2024 season title, but he also must consider his future – something he originally didn’t plan on.

“Truthfully, I didn’t want to go anywhere. Stewart Horse Racing was a home to me. They picked me up when I got pushed out of my other place,” he said. “Greg Zipadelli, Tony Stewart, like they truly built me up when I was very, very down.

“I thought I saw myself at Stewart Haas Racing for as long as my racing career was and to get to hear these rumblings in in March and then to get the news in in May, that was really, really tough.”

As often happens, one closed door may open another, and in Herbst’s case, perhaps a bigger one.

Opportunities at every level of the sport

Joe Custer, who will lead Haas Factory Team – which will field one Cup and two Xfinity teams in 2025 – has offered a Xfinity ride to Herbst, but the driver suddenly finds himself with multiple options.

“I’m looking at opportunities in all three levels (Cup, Xfinity and Trucks). I’ve really line relied hard on Kevin Harvick,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of talks with Haas Factory Team and they’re going really well and obviously they have really fast race cars.

“But I think I’m going to put my chips on the table with Kevin Harvick and everybody at Kevin Harvick Incorporated and really rely on what they think my next step should be.”

Herbst’s decision will come in part with input from his longtime sponsor, Monster Energy, which may like to see Herbst full-time in the Cup Series.

In seven career starts in Cup, Herbst has a pair of top-10 finishes, one with Rick Ware Racing and one with Front Row Motorsports.

“I think the biggest thing that gets overlooked is it’s not just my decision, right? I have a say in it,” Herbst said. “It means I get to just like kind of point the ship.

“I get information from really strong people that I have a lot of respect for, like Kevin and I can kind of point the ship in the direction I want. But there’s a really big company out in Corona (Calif.) that has a really big say in Monster Energy.

“So, that’s probably going to be even more of a of a weight. We’ll see what that what they want to do.”

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry, Riley Herbst, Rick Ware Racing, Monster Energy Zero Sugar Ford Mustang Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Whatever his decision, Herbst now finds himself in a much better position, having established himself as a multi-time winner and consistent challenger for victories.

“I don’t think there’s somebody in the top three series that has progressed more than me just going back and watching who I was in 2020. I was just a different person and to see where I am now, that’s impressive,” he said.

“The 2020 Riley couldn’t, probably didn’t even finish (the Indy race). He probably would have wrecked early in the race just trying too hard. I think comparison is the thief of joy, honestly.

“There’s very, very talented race car drivers that have come and gone in this series, but everybody walks at a different rate. I knew that if I continue to work on myself and if I continue to improve that I was going to be here, and I could win in this series."