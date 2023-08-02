Ross Chastain reunites with Kaulig for Michigan Xfinity race

Chastain, 30, will make his fourth Xfinity start of the 2023 season this weekend. Although the previous three came with DGM Racing, that will not be the case at Michigan.

Jockey will serve as the primary sponsor for the entry.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship runner-up will be reuniting with Kaulig Racing for the first time in nearly three years.

Chastain is responsible for Kaulig's first-ever NASCAR victory, coming in a 2019 Xfinity race at Daytona. He then drove the No. 10 Chevrolet fulltime for the team the following year, finishing seventh in points.

Kaulig has used a variety of drivers in its No. 10 car this year, including Chastain's Cup Series team-mate Daniel Suarez and his Cup Series team owner Justin Marks.

Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, A.J. Allmendinger, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley, Jordan Taylor, and Derek Kraus have also driven the car.

Larson won at Darlington for Kaulig while Allmendinger claimed victories at Austin and Nashville.

Chastain has 200 starts in the Xfinity Series since 2014, with two career wins. His first victory came at Las Vegas in 2018, driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.