Sammy Smith to join JR Motorsports Xfinity program in 2024

Xfinity standout Sammy Smith will move to JR Motorsports and Chevrolet next season as he continues his trek up NASCAR’s ladder system.

Jim Utter
By:
Sammy Smith, Joe Gibbs Racing, Pilot Flying J Toyota Supra

Smith, 19, has been a Toyota development driver and currently competes for Joe Gibbs Racing, but the two-time ARCA East champion will drive JRM’s No. 8 Chevrolet beginning in 2024.

Smith’s No. 8 will be sponsored by Pilot Flying J, TMC Transportation and the Allstate Peterbilt Group.

“I am very appreciative for the support of Pilot Flying J, TMC Transportation and all my partners that helped make this happen,” said Smith, a native of Johnston, Iowa. “The opportunity to race for JR Motorsports is one I am looking forward to and cannot wait to see what we all accomplish together.”

Smith transitions to JRM after experiencing quick success in the Xfinity Series, including a win at Phoenix which made him the youngest Xfinity winner in track history.

Smith, who remains in playoff contention this year, replaces longtime JRM driver Josh Berry, who is moving to the Cup Series in 2024.

“Sammy is a great fit for our program and will mesh well with our other drivers,” said JRM team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. “He’s a young, talented racer who’s willing to learn and carries himself with a lot of professionalism. He has a bright future ahead.

“I’m excited for our team to help him continue his journey.”

Smith, who began racing at the age of 8, carved his path through go-karts, Legend Cars, Late Models and Super Late Models, winning several ‘crown-jewel’ events such as the Winchester 400, Redbud 400 and Governor’s Cup.

Smith will join Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones and Sam Mayer in completing JRM’s driver lineup in 2024.

