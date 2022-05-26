Trans Am driver Connor Mosack to make NASCAR debut with JGR

Listen to this article

Mosack, 23, currently competes full-time for TeamSLR in the TA2 division but will make his Xfinity Series debut June 4 with Joe Gibbs Racing in the inaugural series race at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway.

Mosack’s No. 18 Toyota will be sponsored by Open Eyes, a global ministry co-founded by Frank Harrison, Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Consolidated, and his son James Harrison, who passed away while serving in Kenya in 2010. Mosack volunteered with the group in Africa during the summer of 2017, visiting Rwanda and Uganda.

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot in Trans Am thanks to the coaching I’ve gotten from Scott Lagasse Sr. and Jr., at TeamSLR, and I genuinely want to see how it all translates to the Xfinity Series,” Mosack said.

“I’m looking forward to the experience of working with Joe Gibbs Racing and their veteran crew chief Jason Ratcliff in my debut at Portland, and we’re all grateful to represent OpenEyes.net.”

Mosack has made a handful of starts in the ARCA Menards Series over the last two seasons, capturing a career-best fifth-place finish May 14 at Kansas Speedway with Bret Holmes Racing.

He is scheduled to compete in Friday’s ARCA race at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the organization as well.

“Our Xfinity Series program was designed to provide opportunities to race car drivers like Connor who are looking to expand their careers by challenging themselves in a very competitive racing series,” said Steve deSouza, JGR’s executive vice president for NASCAR Xfinity Series/Development.

“Connor has accomplished quite a bit in a relatively short period of time in Trans Am and we’re proud to help further his development in NASCAR.”

Connor Mosack. Joe Gibbs Racing, Open Eyes Toyota GR Supra Photo by: Joe Gibbs Racing

Mosack played football and lacrosse in middle school and high school, and it wasn’t until he was 18 that his racing career began. He started in Legends cars and after winning five championships, he transitioned to Late Model stock cars in 2019.

He ran the full CARS Tour in 2020, winning the rookie-of-the-year title. Mosack tried four TA2 races in late 2020 before committing to TA2 fulltime in 2021 while also competing in select ARCA races.

“For me, seat time is really the most important thing, and experience in just about any car is really helpful,” Mosack said. “Knowing you can be fast in the Trans Am Series gives you the confidence that you can drive fast and be competitive in other series.

“That’s my biggest takeaway as I get ready for my Xfinity Series debut at Portland.”