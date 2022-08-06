Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Allmendinger dominates in Xfinity win at Indy Road Course Next / Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut at Charlotte Roval
NASCAR XFINITY / Michigan Race report

Ty Gibbs holds off Allgaier for Michigan Xfinity win

About the only thing that stood in the way of Ty Gibbs’ NASCAR Xfinity Series-leading fifth win of the season was a piece of debris – and even that didn’t last long.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Gibbs, 19, dominated the final stage of Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway which remained caution-free, but his No. 54 Toyota did pick up a sizeable piece of debris on his grille on Lap 88 of 125.

Gibbs pulled up behind the lapped car of Blaine Perkins and the air quickly dislodged the debris and returned his engine temperature to normal.

After successfully navigating a round of green-flag pit stops, Gibbs was not seriously threatened for the lead and won by 1.160 seconds over Justin Allgaier.

The win is the fifth of the year for Gibbs and ninth of his career in just 39 starts.

 

“We had a very fast (car). It’s awesome,” Gibbs said. “This style of racing also shows the strategy and pit stops as we got pretty spread out. My guys did a great job. My pit works so hard – I work out with them during the week. I see how hard they work.

“I just race week-in and week-out. People can get all excited and think they’re making a huge statement then they go to the playoffs and suck.”

Gibbs will make his third consecutive Cup Series start on Sunday filling in for Kurt Busch, who continues to recover from a concussion.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity and I hope Kurt continues to get better,” Gibbs said. “If you think these cars are hard to drive, wait to you get to the Cup Series.”

Noah Gragson, who won the first two stages, ended up third, Brandon Jones was fourth and Austin Hill rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Josh Berry, A.J. Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric, Riley Herbst and Landon Cassill.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, those cars that did not pit late in Stage 2 did so with Gragson first off pit road. Berry was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

Gibbs was among those who stayed on the track and inherited the lead. He led the way on the restart on Lap 67 followed by Hill, Sammy Smith and Allgaier.

Sam Mayer was forced to pit under green on Lap 73 after getting damage on the left-front of his car from Smith.

With 50 laps remaining, Gibbs had built a 2.2-second lead over Allgaier as Hill ran third.

On Lap 88, Gibbs had a large piece of debris on his grille and he moved up behind the lapped car of Perkins which dislodged the debris.

Several cars hit pit road on Lap 100 to start a round of green-flag pit stops to allow teams to take on new tires and fuel to make it to the finish of the race.

Smith was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to serve a pass-through penalty.

Once the cycle of stops was complete on Lap 110, Gibbs cycled back to the lead. He was followed by Allgaier, Gragson and Jones.

With five laps to go, Gibbs maintained a 1.6-second lead over Allgaier as Gragson remained in the third.

Stage 2

Gragson passed Allmendinger off Turn 4 on the final lap to complete a sweep of the two stage wins.

Berry was third, Cassill fourth and Ryan Sieg ended up fifth.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, the lead-lap cars all pit with Gragson first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 37, Gragson led the way, followed by Allmendinger, Smith and Allgaier.

Allmendinger got a push from Allgaier into the lead on the restart only to see Allgaier take the field three-wide and claim the lead on Lap 38.

 

On Lap 41, Matt Mills and C.J. McLaughlin both hit the wall in Turn 2 to bring out the caution.

Only a handful of cars pit and Allgaier remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 46.

With 10 laps remaining in the stage, Allgaier held a small advantage over Smith as Gibbs ran third.

David Starr spun off Turn 2 after contact from Dillon Bassett to bring out the third caution of the race.

Several teams elected to pit with Gibbs the first off the pit road. Allmendinger was among those who stayed out and led the way on the restart on Lap 59. He was followed by Gragson and Cassill.

Stage 1

Gragson held off his teammate Allgaier and led all 30 laps on his way to the Stage 1 win.

Smith was third, Allmendinger fourth and Gibbs was fifth.

Gragson started on the pole and after five laps had moved out to a more than half-second lead over Allmendinger.

Berry made some contact with the wall on Lap 6 and lost some positions but remained on the track.

With 15 laps remaining in the first stage, Gragson maintained a 1.2-second lead over Allgaier as Allmendinger dropped to third.

With five laps to go, Allgaier had closed to Gragson’s rear bumper in an effort to attempt a pass for the lead.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 125 1:45'55.065     54   48  
2 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 125 1:45'56.225 1.160 1.160 17   44  
3 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 125 1:45'57.537 2.472 1.312 39   54  
4 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 125 1:46'05.901 10.836 8.364     38  
5 21 United States Austin Hill Chevrolet 125 1:46'08.893 13.828 2.992 1   36  
6 8 Josh Berry Chevrolet 125 1:46'11.063 15.998 2.170 3   40  
7 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 125 1:46'11.107 16.042 0.044 7   46  
8 11 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 125 1:46'14.841 19.776 3.734     33  
9 98 United States Riley Herbst Ford 125 1:46'17.744 22.679 2.903     28  
10 10 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 125 1:46'21.600 26.535 3.856     36  
11 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 125 1:46'25.869 30.804 4.269     26  
12 18 Sammy Smith Toyota 125 1:46'26.334 31.269 0.465 1   33  
13 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 124 1:45'55.230 1 Lap 1 Lap     24  
14 23 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 124 1:45'58.727 1 Lap 3.497 1   28  
15 39 United States Ryan Sieg Ford 124 1:46'02.922 1 Lap 4.195 2   28  
16 34 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 124 1:46'03.405 1 Lap 0.483     21  
17 31 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 124 1:46'04.086 1 Lap 0.681     23  
18 48 United States Kaz Grala Chevrolet 124 1:46'06.588 1 Lap 2.502        
19 26 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 124 1:46'07.333 1 Lap 0.745        
20 66 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 124 1:46'19.042 1 Lap 11.709     17  
21 28 Kyle Sieg Ford 124 1:46'24.909 1 Lap 5.867     16  
22 27 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 124 1:46'26.076 1 Lap 1.167     15  
23 07 Joe Jr. Ford 124 1:46'26.265 1 Lap 0.189     14  
24 91 Mason Massey Chevrolet 124 1:46'30.130 1 Lap 3.865     13  
25 35 United States Patrick Emerling Toyota 124 1:46'32.617 1 Lap 2.487     12  
26 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 124 1:46'34.024 1 Lap 1.407     11  
27 44 United States Ryan Ellis Chevrolet 124 1:46'34.305 1 Lap 0.281     10  
28 45 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 124 1:46'37.171 1 Lap 2.866        
29 6 United States Ryan Vargas Chevrolet 123 1:46'05.887 2 Laps 1 Lap     8  
30 4 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 123 1:46'07.080 2 Laps 1.193     7  
31 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 123 1:46'17.778 2 Laps 10.698     6  
32 02 Blaine Perkins Chevrolet 123 1:46'17.863 2 Laps 0.085        
33 1 Sam Mayer Chevrolet 123 1:46'20.928 2 Laps 3.065     4  
34 77 United States Dillon Bassett Chevrolet 122 1:46'18.380 3 Laps 1 Lap     3  
35 08 United States David Starr Ford 100 1:32'29.271 25 Laps 22 Laps   Hub 2  
36 5 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 87 1:27'30.234 38 Laps 13 Laps   Electrical 1  
37 38 CJ Mclaughlin Ford 40 32'43.261 85 Laps 47 Laps   Accident 1  
38 78 United States Matt Mills Chevrolet 39 32'45.778 86 Laps 1 Lap

shares
comments

Related video

Allmendinger dominates in Xfinity win at Indy Road Course
Previous article

Allmendinger dominates in Xfinity win at Indy Road Course
Next article

Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut at Charlotte Roval

Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut at Charlotte Roval
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Start of Sunday's Michigan NASCAR Cup race delayed Michigan
NASCAR Cup

Start of Sunday's Michigan NASCAR Cup race delayed

Bubba Wallace rockets to first career NASCAR Cup pole at Michigan Michigan
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace rockets to first career NASCAR Cup pole at Michigan

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut at Charlotte Roval
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut at Charlotte Roval

Marco Andretti will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in October.

Ty Gibbs holds off Allgaier for Michigan Xfinity win
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Ty Gibbs holds off Allgaier for Michigan Xfinity win

About the only thing that stood in the way of Ty Gibbs’ NASCAR Xfinity Series-leading fifth win of the season was a piece of debris – and even that didn’t last long.

Allmendinger dominates in Xfinity win at Indy Road Course
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger dominates in Xfinity win at Indy Road Course

A.J. Allmendinger dominated Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indy Road Course on his way to his third win of the 2022 season.

Ty Gibbs is "enjoying every second" of his NASCAR career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ty Gibbs is "enjoying every second" of his NASCAR career

It hasn’t been hard for Ty Gibbs to find the spotlight in his young NASCAR career but then again, how could he not?

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.